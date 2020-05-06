A slide from the Ashcroft 2020 budget meeting showing some of the projects that are in the works for the Village. (Photo credit: Village of Ashcroft)

Ashcroft budget live stream meeting went well, says mayor

Despite a few technical difficulties, attendance and participation were good

Though there were a few technical difficulties, the presentation of the 2020 budget and five-year financial plan for the Village of Ashcroft via live stream on May 4 went well, according to mayor Barbara Roden.

“We’re going to be looking at this model for special council meetings (community forums, town halls, public hearings) going forward: having the meeting as usual (when we’re allowed to) and live streaming it as well.”

Multiple questions focussed on creating pathways throughout the Village. Roden said there’s a need for a master plan to make sure they meet up, among other things. She added they’ve been discussing the creation of trails with the Ashcroft Indian Band.

One question noted that particularly during COVID-19 it would be a good time to have pathways available to stay active while observing social distancing rules. In light of COVID-19, fibre optic was brought up, which was deemed too expensive for the Village, though it was added they are continually looking for funding opportunities.

At its peak, 27 people were watching at the same time, as well as at least two watch parties, according to Roden.

“So the attendance was probably a good deal higher than what we would have had for a usual budget meeting.”

Roden noted that in 2018 there was just one member of the public at the annual budget meeting.

The budget presentation by CFO Yogi Bhalla can be viewed on the Village’s website at https://bit.ly/3c7dvIf.


budget

Most Read