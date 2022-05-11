Ashcroft/Cache Creek seniors’ centre now open again every week

The Ashcroft/Cache Creek Seniors’ Centre has now reopened for Bridge, card games, pool, and more, including Bingo every Saturday for anyone aged 19 or older. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Ashcroft/Cache Creek Seniors’ Centre open

After being closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic, the Ashcroft/Cache Creek Seniors’ Centre at 601 Bancroft Street, Ashcroft is once again open on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting at 1 p.m. for card games, pool, or simply coffee and a chat. Bridge has also started back up on Mondays at 12:30 p.m.; call Muriel at (250) 453-9628 for more information.

The centre is open to anyone aged 55 and older. However, their Saturday Bingo sessions are open to anyone aged 19+, and all are invited to come and take part. The more players, the more prizes! The doors open at noon, and Bingo starts at 1 p.m.

Mesa yard sale

The huge block sale on the Mesa in Ashcroft — which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic — is returning on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will feature dozens of residences. Everyone is welcome to come look for bargains, and it’s a great way of meeting the neighbours.

Fishing derby

Calling all anglers! Try your luck during the fishing derby at Peter Hope Lake near Merritt on Saturday, May 14. There will be prizes for adults and youth, a barbecue, and an appearance by Wes David from the TV show Fishing the Wild West.

The derby runs from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.; sign-in starts at 5 a.m. Registration information and a form, rules, and directions are online at www.ExperienceNicolaValley.com and www.ExperienceMerritt.com; you can also call (250)280-8888.

National Rifle League match

The South Cariboo Sportsmen Association is hosting a National Rifle League match at its facility south of Cache Creek on Sunday, May 15, and spectators are welcome to attend. It will be the third NRL22 match of the year, a Rimfire rifle match for competitors shooting non-magnum, rimfire cartridges at steel targets, and is designed to challenge shooters of all skill levels. The event gets underway just after 9 a.m., and should be finished by 1 to 2 p.m.

There is no charge to watch; the entry fee for competitors is $35. For more information, or to register, go to https://bit.ly/3FwJFw5.

Loon Lake cleaning bee

All are welcome to come to the Loon Lake Community Hall grounds (1705 Loon Lake Road) on Tuesday, May 17 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., where volunteers are needed for some spring grounds maintenance: raking, mowing, weed whacking, and general cleaning up. Volunteers should bring gloves, beverages, and snacks, and any amount of time people can spare is appreciated.

Ashcroft community meeting

Residents are invited to come to a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 at the Ashcroft community hall to see a presentation about the new Trails Master Plan. Thomas Schoen of First Journey Trails, who prepared the plan, will be there to answer questions and receive feedback.

You can view the Trails Master Plan at https://bit.ly/3s7VCml.

Clinton and District Parade

This year’s Clinton parade has a theme of “Let’s Get On With Life”, and will be taking place starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 28. All entries are free, and there will be first and second place ribbons awarded in a variety of categories.

Anyone is welcome to register an entry before May 23, and forms are available at the Clinton village office. For more information, contact Christine Rivett at (778) 207-2549 or email crivett@bcwireless.com.

Shopping bags needed

The Equality Project in Cache Creek is looking for clean, new or used shopping bags (plastic or cloth). If you have any, please drop them off at the clubhouse on stage Road Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Soup’s On

Soup’s On operates every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Alban’s Anglican Church hall, and is still in need of volunteers to assist with its weekly lunches. Volunteers can work as few or as many Fridays as they like, and are needed from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call Karen Bryson at (250) 457-0667.

Correction

In an article last week about Clinton council, there was a note about the land that was donated to create Reg Conn Centennial Park. The article stated that the land was donated by Cedric Dorrell, which is incorrect. Dorrell’s land was, in fact, donated to the Village of Clinton by Lloyd and Pat West. The Journal regrets the error.



