Anne Yanciw, who just resigned as the Village of Ashcroft CAO. File photo.

Ashcroft CAO resigns after six months

Deputy Corporate Officer Daniela Dyck has been appointed Interim CAO

The Village of Ashcroft’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Anne Yanciw, has resigned, according to Ashcroft Mayor Barbara Roden as of March 3.

“The Village of Ashcroft wishes to announce that Anne Yanciw has resigned her position as Chief Administrative Officer. While Ms. Yanciw has enjoyed her time with the Village, she has decided to pursue other professional interests. The Village wishes her well and thanks her for her service,” she said in a statement.

Yanciw was brought on board in September last year (2019).

RELATED: New CAO brings experience and enthusiasm to Ashcroft, addresses employment history

Yanciw had previously worked as a CAO in both Smithers and Valemount.

“Deputy Corporate Officer Daniela Dyck has been appointed Interim CAO. Mayor and council look forward to working with her on the many projects and initiatives currently underway,” according to Roden.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor
Next story
B.C. man acquitted of speeding after judge agrees he needed to accelerate to avoid truck

Just Posted

Ashcroft CAO resigns after six months

Deputy Corporate Officer Daniela Dyck has been appointed Interim CAO

Desert Sands Senior girls basketball team off to provincials

Squad looks to keep up their winning ways at tournament

McAbee Fossil Beds site looking forward to bigger season in 2020

Hopes are that the Heritage Site can build on the success of last year

Ashcroft looks to allocate $25,000 of NDIT funds to Economic Development and Tourism position

Further NDIT funding would go to support proposed initiatives

Cache Creek council hears concerns about Collins Road footbridge

Council also heard a request for a second community bus stop in the Village

Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor

Canada had 33 cases of the virus — 20 in Ontario, 12 in B.C. and one in Quebec

B.C. moves ahead on removing lawyers from ICBC cases

David Eby vows change will increase injury benefits

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

B.C. man acquitted of speeding after judge agrees he needed to accelerate to avoid truck

Gabriel Raoul Nicol Milne was issued a speeding ticket in March of 2019

Unlicensed practitioner hosted ‘Botox and filler party’ despite court order: B.C. regulator

Maria Ezzati was allegedly administering cosmetic medical injectables to three different people for cash

Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018

Transportation Safety Board says pipeline ruptured due to stress corrosion on outside surface

Alberta man who took magic mushrooms found not guilty of assaulting professor

Judge accepted that Matthew Brown didn’t remember the attack and found him not guilty

Hand-washing key to halting coronavirus, but some B.C. hospitals not meeting hygiene goals

Doctors failing to wash their hands as much as they should, surveillance at hospitals show

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

Most Read