Ashcroft council approves social media policy, starts Facebook page

Social media

“I read through it. It looked very thorough to me,” said Coun. Deb Tuohey about the Village’s of Ashcroft’s social media policy, which was approved at the council meeting on June 8.

The village has a new intern, Amy O’Rourke, who was tasked with drafting the policy. Accompanying the policy, a Facebook page has been set up for the Village, the Ashcroft Museum, and the Ashcroft Pool and Park. There is also a Twitter account and Instagram account for the Village.

The policy allows for the removal of content that “contains profanity, explicit or slanderous language, sexual content” and “promotes, perpetuates, or fosters discrimination based on age, race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, religion, disability, nationality, appearance,” among other things.

Re-opening

According to a staff report received by council, the Village office reopened on June 9, parks and playground equipment on June 10, and the museum on June 15.

The hall will remain closed at this time. The pool is planning to open on July 4, with staff researching best practices.

Other items

Mayor Barbara Roden noted that it was nice to see the universal meals program in School District No. 74 continuing as noted in the school district’s bulletin.

Council was notified that disposal fees for household garbage have been reinstated within the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) at its transfer stations and Eco-Depots. Additionally, the TNRD now offers a library takeout program. Roden added that the planned renovation of the interior of the Ashcroft Library will go ahead in 2020.

“I was afraid that might be something that got put on hold.”

All minutes and agendas for Ashcroft council meetings can be found on the Village’s website at https://ashcroftbc.ca/. Meetings are once again open to the public, with physical distancing protocols in place. The next scheduled meeting of council is on Monday, June 22 at 7 p.m., and will be preceded by a public hearing at 6 p.m.



