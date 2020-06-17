Ashcroft council approves social media policy, starts Facebook page

News from Ashcroft council

Social media

“I read through it. It looked very thorough to me,” said Coun. Deb Tuohey about the Village’s of Ashcroft’s social media policy, which was approved at the council meeting on June 8.

The village has a new intern, Amy O’Rourke, who was tasked with drafting the policy. Accompanying the policy, a Facebook page has been set up for the Village, the Ashcroft Museum, and the Ashcroft Pool and Park. There is also a Twitter account and Instagram account for the Village.

The policy allows for the removal of content that “contains profanity, explicit or slanderous language, sexual content” and “promotes, perpetuates, or fosters discrimination based on age, race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, religion, disability, nationality, appearance,” among other things.

Re-opening

According to a staff report received by council, the Village office reopened on June 9, parks and playground equipment on June 10, and the museum on June 15.

The hall will remain closed at this time. The pool is planning to open on July 4, with staff researching best practices.

Other items

Mayor Barbara Roden noted that it was nice to see the universal meals program in School District No. 74 continuing as noted in the school district’s bulletin.

Council was notified that disposal fees for household garbage have been reinstated within the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) at its transfer stations and Eco-Depots. Additionally, the TNRD now offers a library takeout program. Roden added that the planned renovation of the interior of the Ashcroft Library will go ahead in 2020.

“I was afraid that might be something that got put on hold.”

All minutes and agendas for Ashcroft council meetings can be found on the Village’s website at https://ashcroftbc.ca/. Meetings are once again open to the public, with physical distancing protocols in place. The next scheduled meeting of council is on Monday, June 22 at 7 p.m., and will be preceded by a public hearing at 6 p.m.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City Council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NDP support for spending bill assures no election in midst of pandemic
Next story
Beijing outbreak raises virus fears for rest of the world

Just Posted

New physician at Ashcroft medical clinic now accepting patients

Dr. Stephen Akinkunmi is the newest addition to the Ashcroft Family Medical Practice

Conflict of interest questions at Cache Creek council meeting

News from Cache Creek council

Ashcroft council approves social media policy, starts Facebook page

News from Ashcroft council

A farmers’ market gets ready to start up in Clinton this weekend

Plus spread some sunflower cheer, a community yard sale, a campground cleanup, and more

This year’s Summer Reading Club for kids is out of this world

Free program runs through the summer and invites kids to Explore Our Universe

B.C.’s top doctor says COVID-19 cases at unidentified fast food restaurant a ‘wake up call’

Dr. Bonnie Henry says she won’t name the restaurant

Fraud reports spiked by nearly 45% in April as scammers take advantage of pandemic

COVID-19 an opportunity for scammers to put new spin on old tricks, police warn

Host parents not liable for fatal crash after party: B.C. Supreme Court judge

Stephen and Lidia Pearson were not liable for the 2012 crash on Salt Spring Island, judge decides

Aunt Jemima brand retired by Quaker due to racial stereotype

The Aunt Jemima image has evolved over the years to meet socially acceptable standards of the times

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Greater Victoria mayor wants changes to prison-transfer system after alleged murder by escapees

James Busch and Zachary Armitage have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Martin Payne

National parks to open campgrounds for existing reservations next week

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas were closed at the end of March

Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate drops in May for second month in a row

The agency says the consumer price index fell 0.4 per cent compared with a year ago

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Most Read