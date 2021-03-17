Ashcroft council considers virtual meetings to discuss burning bylaw

Council member has proposed reviewing bylaw, which bans all open burning in the village

The Village of Ashcroft is considering ways to move forward with public meetings on a proposal to rewrite its burning bylaw No. 811-2017.

Coun. Jonah Anstett noted public meetings are being held virtually for other issues and suggested council examine how it can start the public process. “We need to start moving forward on it. It’s going to be a hot topic,” he said.

Ashcroft Mayor Barbara Roden noted there was a poor turnout for the recent meeting regarding the Ashcroft HUB’s pleas to remain at the former school site and suggested they may have to have multiple meetings. She suggested Anstett sit down with CAO Daniela Dyck and look at the process.

Council increases bursary amounts

Ashcroft Council will provide two bursaries of $500 each to graduating students at Desert Sands Community School. Council agreed to increase the amount of support for bursaries from $250 last year to $500 each.

Bylaw enforcement officer

A posting for a joint bylaw enforcement officer for Clinton, Ashcroft, and Cache Creek is expected to be posted sometime this month, following a review of an establishing bylaw. The job will be posted locally, in Kamloops, and on the villages’ social media pages and websites, as well as on Civic Info. A vehicle for the new bylaw officer is already in place.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft