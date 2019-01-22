Ashcroft council debates hot tub replacement, snow clearing, and more

By Andrew May

The first regular Ashcroft Council meeting of the New Year kicked off with a brief (thank you Jackie) greeting from Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart. She congratulated Ashcroft’s new Council on their election, complimented them on progress with the new water treatment plant, and wished them a happy New Year.

Council dealt with an eclectic mix of correspondence, agreeing to donate the use of the Community Hall for the 2019 Christmas Hamper drive, and to receive and file a submission from the Province regarding ride-hailing boundaries. They agreed to respond to a congratulatory letter from Mayor Yamaguchi, of sister city Bifuka, Japan; and agreed to a request from Literacy Outreach Coordinator Jessica Clement to proclaim Family Literacy Week, Jan. 20 – 26, and provide free skating for Bridging to Literacy. After some discussion, Council declined the opportunity to sponsor the 2019 Gold Country Communities Society Annual Tourism Symposium in early May – declaring there’s “simply not enough time to put it together”.

Council experienced the real joys of public office in the form of two letters from residents regarding snow removal; letters with very different perspectives. One writer makes the case that the “sidewalks are Village property” which, she feels, means that it is most emphatically not her responsibility to keep the sidewalks clear. The other writer suggested that the Village should enforce the existing bylaw. Possibly “do the snow removal and charge offending property owners the cost of snow removal.”

After much discussion, Council sent the issue back to staff to explore possible alternatives and work out the financial implications. There is undoubtedly more to follow, especially when it snows again.

Last year the Village commissioned a hotel market study, which concluded that “The Village would be a candidate for a 64-room economy or midscale hotel.” No location was specified. The Village itself will not be pursuing the project, so staff have been authorized to release the hotel market study data to interested parties and potential investors. The ensuing discussion focused on benefits to the community – especially sports teams.

There were two big dollar items on the agenda. The $4.2 million water treatment project: Council approved borrowing $2 million from the Municipal Finance Authority to cover expected construction draws this year.

This is in keeping with the strategy of using short term borrowing to moderate costs. Not borrowing until the money is needed, and taking advantage of slightly lower rates, has saved the Village “significant interest charges.” Short term loans will be rolled into a debenture when the project nears completion and actual costs are known.

The other big dollar item was the proposed replacement hot tub for the pool. Council approved a resolution “That staff submit an application for grant funding for the Ashcroft Hot Tub Replacement Project through the ICIP – Community, Culture and Recreation Program; and that Council supports the project and commits to our share of $46,655 for this project.”

It was explained that the only quote, so far, was for $175,000 plus taxes. The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program could provide 73.33 per cent, or $128,327 of that amount. Funding has to be found for the balance. Administration clarified that the grant application is just the first step. If the grant is approved, the Village is free to pursue other sources of funding to make up the $46,000. There’s no sense chasing money if the primary grant application is denied.

The minutes of Council meetings and all of the documents referenced in the minutes are always available for perusal at the Village office and on the Village of Ashcroft website, as are agendas for upcoming Council meetings, minutes of past Council meetings, and current and past Village Newsletters. Check out www.ashcroftbc.ca.



