At a recent presentation to Ashcroft council, a representative from Dawson Road Maintenance — which clears snow from Highway 97C — confirmed that the goal is to have the sidewalk on the Ashcroft bridge (seen here during a classic car parade on June 13, 2020) cleared within 24 hours after a snowfall. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

At a recent presentation to Ashcroft council, a representative from Dawson Road Maintenance — which clears snow from Highway 97C — confirmed that the goal is to have the sidewalk on the Ashcroft bridge (seen here during a classic car parade on June 13, 2020) cleared within 24 hours after a snowfall. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Ashcroft council hears update about area highway maintenance

Village is also debt-free after paying off its two outstanding long-term debts 15 years early

Road report

Dawson Maintenance has made changes to its winter road strategy following a surprise winter storm in October that dumped 30 centimetres of snow around Ashcroft and other parts of the South Cariboo.

“The storm wasn’t even forecast. It was tremendous, out of the blue unforecast, ‘wow, hey it’s winter,’” David Rhodes of Dawson Group told Ashcroft council earlier this month. “I’m sure many of you received calls on that. We had to change and adjust our strategy and approach.”

Rhodes said the company has set up three main brining yards — in Clinton, Lillooet, and 100 Mile House —where crews can mix brine. A thin layer of the salt brine is used to pre-treat the highways to prevent the snow from bonding to the road, providing greater traction.

Each brine yard also has a brine truck with the capacity to cover 120 kilometres of road, while newer and more “powerful” plow-wing trucks have also been added to the Ashcroft and Clinton fleets to provide more sanding capacity, he said. The trucks can now fill up at Ashcroft Indian band with sand, plow to the Highland Valley copper mine, and sand all the way back without running out of material.

The group has also changed its shift crews, with two primary shifts and two bridge shifts working four days on and three off. Crews will start earlier, at 5 a.m. ahead of all of the buses, and overlap coverage throughout the day.

Mayor Barbara Roden questioned how Dawson intends to deal with the Ashcroft Bridge this winter, noting the village received a lot of calls following the October snowstorm. The bridge, on Highway 97C, is a major corridor for people coming from north Ashcroft into downtown on mobility scooters.

While the village clears the pedestrian sidewalks, Dawson is responsible for keeping the bridge deck and sidewalks clear.

He said the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has a specification for virtually every part of its infrastructure and is pretty clear on how it wants to approach winter maintenance. Major A-classed highways with the most traffic, like the Trans-Canada and Highway 97, take priority for clearance, he said, followed by B-class roads like the Sea to Sky or Highway 97C, which must be cleared within 24 hours.

“From their perspective, 10,000 vehicles a day up and down the Trans-Canada or Cariboo Highway compared to 2,000 down lesser roads … they’re saying pedestrian access areas have a 24-hour response time,” Rhodes said.

“I know from my own experience 24 hours is a light-year when there’s snow on the sidewalk. Ultimately what has to happen is the local area foreman has to delegate resources in there.”

The winter storm came on the heels of other challenges this past year, including the pandemic and spring freshet and heavy rains that washed out roads and put “an incredible amount of risk at some of the bridges” in the area, including one at the north end of the Bonaparte Reserve.

At one point last summer, the company was dealing with 60 active sites, with nine roads closed in the South Cariboo, which is “pretty dramatic,” Rhodes said. A washout at Loon Lake, for instance, isolated more than 300 people. Although the organization “had to really stretch” to bring in enough people to meet the challenges, Rhodes said overall they were able to manage those sites really well.

Good year for Ashcroft

Despite COVID-19, the Village of Ashcroft stayed safe and kept busy during 2020.

In her year-end report, Mayor Barbara Roden noted the village was able to keep valued facilities such as the pool and the museum open despite the pandemic, while also holding the line on tax increases, rather than an anticipated 2.5 per cent boost previously agreed upon. The village was also able to pay off its outstanding debt of $1.3 million — for the water treatment plant and the primary fire engine—15 years earlier than planned, meaning Ashcroft is debt-free.

Looking ahead, the village learned that it would be receiving two level-two electric vehicle charging stations through the Charge North initiative, with the stations to be installed in 2021, as well as grant funding for two long-anticipated projects: replacement of lift station 1 in North Ashcroft and a new hot tub for the pool.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘If not now, then when?’ COVID-19 spurs some Canadians to make big changes
Next story
Okanagan mom rushed to Lower Mainland hospital with unborn baby

Just Posted

Heidi Roy of the Cariboo Jade Shop with the jade boulder that was stolen on Dec. 19. The boulder has been recovered intact, but with a few battle scars. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Jade boulder recovered intact after daring theft in Cache Creek

Suspects have been identified and police say investigation is ongoing

Flooding at the Cache Creek fire hall on July 2. (Photo credit: Submitted )
Year in Review: Cache Creek deals with unprecedented flood season

Plus housing at Boston Flats, a Lytton history mystery, seniors’ housing in Clinton, and more

At a recent presentation to Ashcroft council, a representative from Dawson Road Maintenance — which clears snow from Highway 97C — confirmed that the goal is to have the sidewalk on the Ashcroft bridge (seen here during a classic car parade on June 13, 2020) cleared within 24 hours after a snowfall. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft council hears update about area highway maintenance

Village is also debt-free after paying off its two outstanding long-term debts 15 years early

Cache Creek sign and Cariboo Sam, 2006. Photo credit: Journal files
Grants enabled major sewage plant upgrades in Cache Creek

End of year column by Cache Creek CAO Martin Dalsin

Historic Ashcroft sign, 2006. Photo credit: Journal files
Ashcroft has plenty of projects on the cards for the new year

End of year column by Ashcroft mayor Barbara Roden

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
B.C. COVID-19 vaccinations reach nearly 12,000 people

Moderna vaccines arrive, remote areas a priority

RiverQuest Charters owner Dave Gunn had no idea he was creating a viral video when he scaled down an embankment with his chainsaw on Dec. 16 to cut away a tree blocking the river. (Screenshot)
Video of hazard tree removal from Cowichan River on Vancouver Island goes viral

Total number of views has surpassed 24 million in just a few weeks.

(Depositphotos.com)
Give your Christmas tree back to the wild by leaving it outside: nature conservancy

The trees can be a great benefit to local wildlife

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains takes questions about his decision to keep secret-ballot votes for union certification, demanded by the B.C. Green Party, B.C. legislature, Nov. 20, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Trade union expansion a key goal for B.C. NDP in 2021

Union-only deals may extend to Massey crossing, others

Avalanche control conducted on Thursday, Dec. 23, brought snow and debris safely down over top of the Lanark show shed on Highway 1 approximately 46 kilometres east of Revelstoke. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Snapshot: Avalanche rolls over snowshed tunnel on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Structure protects Trans-Canada Highway following avalanche control

A Vernon mom was rushed to Vancouver with her unborn child after her water broke two days after Christmas, and 11 weeks too early. (Contributed)
Okanagan mom rushed to Lower Mainland hospital with unborn baby

Just two days after Christmas, Tia’s water broke, but she’s not due until March 20

The British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal dismissed the complaint of a former Okanagan Correction Centre inmate Dec. 3, 2020 regarding his denial of kosher meals while incarcerated. (Dustin Godfrey/Western News file)
Human Rights Tribunal dismisses kosher meal complaint from Okanagan inmate

Tribunal determines the inmate failed to provide any evidence he should be served kosher meals

Trevor Coey atop Mount Work in September. Coey longs to run the roads and trails like he did before he lost his leg in an accident three years ago. (Photo courtesy of Trevor Coey)
Vancouver Island long-distance runner looks to regain his stride after losing leg

Running on a blade, a puzzle not easily solved

Most Read