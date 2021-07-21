Ashcroft COVID vaccine clinic cancelled due to wildfire risks

Clinic will be rescheduled for a later date when wildfire threats have receded

COVID vaccine clinic cancelled

The COVID-19 clinic that was to have been held in Ashcroft on July 22 has been cancelled due to conditions caused by area wildfires. Interior Health has said that the clinic will be rescheduled when wildfire risks have lessened.

As of Friday, July 16, 79.5 per cent (3,686,611) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 49.9 per cent (2,310,888) had received their second dose. In addition, 80.6 per cent (3,485,949) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, and 53.2 per cent (2,301,322) have received their second dose.

X-ray service interruptions in Logan Lake and Ashcroft

Logan Lake and Ashcroft area residents are advised that non-emergency medical imaging services may be temporarily unavailable at the Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Centre and Logan Lake Health Centre in the months ahead due to limited technologist staffing. Patients requiring these services will be directed to alternate locations when local service is not available.

Royal Inland Hospital: 311 Columbia Street, Kamloops. Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. No appointment required.

Nicola Valley Hospital: 3451 Voght Street, Merritt. Hours: 8:30 to 6:15 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10:15 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Book an appointment by calling (250) 378-3287.

Anyone requiring emergency care should call 9-1-1.

Interior Health is actively recruiting for additional medical imaging technologists to support services in all its communities, including those in Logan Lake and Ashcroft. They regret this change to normal services and will update the community when more information is available.

Looking for Lytton pet owners

The BC SPCA is hoping to reunite stray animals that have come in to the Kamloops and District Community Animal Centre and the Animal Evacuation Centre with their owners. The animals — three cats and a dog — were recovered from Lytton.

“We know their owners must be missing them and we would love to see them back together as soon as possible,” says Lorie Chortyk of the BC SPCA. “We have not been able to contact their families because they have no identification, but we hope someone will recognize their photos.”

For pictures and descriptions of the animals, go to https://bit.ly/3BqAc7l. Owners are asked to please contact the BC SPCA Helpline at 1-855-622-7722 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. (daily) to claim their pets. Anyone missing a pet is also encouraged to check lost animals listed at www.bcpetsearch.com.

Water donation to fire department

On July 16, the Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department received a much-appreciated gift: a pallet of water from Dawson Creek resident Raylene Jones, who had gathered together a few donations and purchased the water. She brought it with her when she came to visit her parents in Ashcroft on July 16, and a few volunteers helped unload it into the fire hall. Members of the AVFD have been providing overnight support on the Tremont Creek wildfire since July 13.

Seniors’ picnic and games

Every Monday starting at 10 a.m., area seniors are invited to come down to the Ashcroft HUB on Hill Street for outdoor activities and snacks. The event is a drop-in one, and there is no charge.

For more information, contact the HUB at (250) 453-9177.

Paramount Theatre back in business

The Kamloops Film Society has cancelled its recent drive-in movie events due to the smoke in the area, but the Paramount Theatre on Victoria Street in Kamloops is open every Friday and Saturday with a line-up of films from around the world. The Paramount is also available for private bookings, where you can watch the film of your choice or have a gaming event, complete with traditional movie theatre refreshments.

To see the line-up of films, go to https://bit.ly/3is5WAb. To get details about renting the venue, email info@thekfs.ca.

Teck supports Indigenous youth

Teck Resources Limited recently announced new funding to support Indigenous youth to realize their potential through an educational bursary program in partnership with Indspire.

This year, Teck is increasing funding available through the Teck Resources Limited Canadian Indigenous Bursary to expand the number and overall value of bursaries available to Indigenous youth. A total of $50,000 will be distributed annually based on applications received, providing up to 20 Indigenous students with support to achieve their educational goals.

The bursary program, first established in 2012 to support Indigenous students attending a post-secondary institution or a technical training and development program with demonstrated financial need, focuses on students from Indigenous communities in areas where Teck operates. To date, more than 60 Indigenous students have received funding through the bursary program.

In addition to the bursary program, Teck has also supported Indspire Awards, an event honouring First Nations, Inuit, and Métis individuals who demonstrate outstanding achievement.

To learn more about, and apply for, the Teck Resources Limited Canadian Indigenous Bursary, go to https://indspirefunding.ca/teck-resources-ltd.

Disaster Readiness 101

Community Futures is holding a Disaster Readiness 101 webinar from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 26. The session will cover the seven things your business can do to prepare for unexpected emergencies or events that interrupt operations. These are all ideas and strategies that can be implemented now to increase business resilience and post-disaster recovery.

There is no charge to attend the session, which is hosted by Colin O’Leary, an expert in economic recovery and business planning. For more information, or to register, go to https://bit.ly/36M9uYp.

Small business help

Community Futures has resources available for small rural businesses impacted by recent wildfires, including a toll-free line which is staffed by a team of experienced professionals who can help guide you through the resources that are currently available. In addition, a Wildfire Business Support website has been developed for businesses needing assistance manoeuvring through the available resources.

For assistance and/or more information, call 1-888-303-2232 or go to www.cfwildfire.ca.



