Ashcroft COVID vaccine clinic will accept drop-ins for first jabs

Anyone aged 12 and up wanting their first vaccination can drop in, no appointment necessary

Interior Health is encouraging people who have not received their first COVID-19 vaccine to drop in at any clinic in the region, including the one at the Ashcroft HUB July 6 and 7, to get a jab; no appointment or registration is necessary. (Photo credit: Interior Health)

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic coming up in Ashcroft on July 6 and 7 will have a drop-in service for anyone who wants their first dose of the vaccine.

It’s part of Interior Health’s (IH) campaign to get people immunized. The drop-in service for those aged 12 and older needing a first vaccine is available at all clinics in the IH region. No appointments are necessary.

“Any clinic is ready to welcome someone who wants to drop in for their first dose of vaccine,” says Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown. “That includes youth and families; anyone 12 and older is welcome to drop in for their first dose when it’s convenient for them.”

For anyone uncomfortable with needles, or youth who may prefer a more comfortable setting, special arrangements are available to make the vaccination more positive and inviting.

“Our clinics have even created options to support people who might be frightened or nervous,” adds Brown. “This is a great option for youth. We can make sure their experience is as relaxed and supported as possible.”

To date, immunizers across the IH region have delivered 529,453 first doses and 207,709 second doses, for a total of 737,162 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. It means that 70 per cent of IH residents have received at least one dose of vaccine. The health authority is working toward a target of 80 per cent of residents receiving at least one dose, and is encouraging 12-to-18-year-olds to get immunized before returning to school in September..

Immunization efforts have coincided with a decline in COVID-19 exposure rates, down from a seven-day average pandemic high point of 1,133 cases per day to a current 25 per day. The hospitalization rates for COVID treatment have dropped from 50 people in February to just nine patients now.

The upcoming Ashcroft clinic — which will take place at the HUB from 10:05 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. each day — is still accepting bookings for those wanting their second COVID vaccine. You can book by going online at https://gov.bc.ca/getvaccinated; by calling 1-833-838-2323, seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; or by visiting any Service BC office.

For clinic schedules and mobile clinic dates and locations, visit https://bit.ly/3diI3JA. For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics and other resources, visit https://bit.ly/3bp2nIu.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftCoronavirus