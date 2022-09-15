Ashcroft Curling Club gets set for new season with AGM on Sept. 27

Members of the Ashcroft Curling Club in October 2021. The new season is starting soon, with the AGM on Sept. 27. (Photo credit: Ashcroft Curling Club)

Terry Fox Run

The tradition of Ashcroft’s Terry Fox Run continues this year, with a run scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18. It starts at the Heritage Park on Railway Avenue; registration begins at 9 a.m., and the run starts at 10 a.m.

For more information, call (250) 457-7375.

Concert at UniTea

Get ready for some toe-tapping bluegrass music when Kamloops’ own Bunchgrass Hotstrings come to UniTea Café and Lounge in Ashcroft for a concert on Friday, Sept. 23.

The group features upbeat traditional and contemporary bluegrass music with clean acoustic instrumentation and vocal harmonies. Tickets for the concert (7:30 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m.) are $22 each, and can be purchased at UniTea; you can also call (250) 457-1145 or email uniteainashcroft@gmail.com.

Vendors wanted for Savona market

The Savona Community Association is looking for vendors for an outdoor farmers’ market taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 by the beach concession area in Savona.

The cost is $5 per spot (vendors supply their own tables and chairs). The association hopes to get a wide variety of vendors, from food and produce to crafts of all kinds. For more information, or to book a spot, contact Patti Woods at (250) 674-1651 or email savonacommunityassociation@gmail.com.

Ashcroft Curling Club AGM

Temperatures are cooling down, which means that curling season is fast approaching. The Ashcroft Curling Club will be holding its AGM at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the curling rink (beside Drylands Arena).

Registration for the 2022/23 season starts at the AGM. The club currently offers afternoon senior curling on Tuesdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., and evening curling (all ages) on Thursdays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The cost for a season of curling is $300 for the first league and $100 for any additional leagues. Snowbirds can get half-a-year for just $180, and the drop-in fee is $20. Not sure if you’ll enjoy curling? A drop-in session is the perfect way to try the game. Equipment will be supplied; you just need to wear appropriate footwear.

For more information contact Hilda Jones at (250) 453-2001 or Janet Quesnel at (250) 453-9665.

Adult co-ed hockey

A new season of adult co-ed hockey starts at the Drylands Arena in Ashcroft on Oct. 6, and runs every Thursday from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. There is a $10 drop-in fee each night, plus a one-time insurance fee of $10 per player, payable at the beginning of the season. Participants who do not reside within the boundaries of the Village of Ashcroft must pay a one-time fee of $30 per person.

Players must be aged 19 or older and in full gear (female players must wear a full cage/visor). For more information contact Denna Horsting at dfhorsting@gmail.com or reach out to her on Facebook.

Loon Lake fundraiser

Don’t forget about the Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society art raffle fundraiser, which runs through Oct. 9, when the winners will be drawn. Tickets are $5 each, and there are 1,500 tickets available.

First prize is a bear painted on wood by Janet Harman, valued at $500. Second prize is a painting of Loon Lake on canvas by Diane Zutz valued at $200, and third prize is a loon scene painted on a paddle, also by Diane Zutz, valued at $100.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.loonlakecommunity.ca or call (250) 459-7767. For more information, and to see the prizes, go to https://bit.ly/3PzTI8v.

Hockey registration now open

The Thompson-Cariboo Minor Hockey Association is now accepting registrations for the 2022/23 season.

There are seven team age ranges, from U6 (Preschool; players 3 and 4 years of age) and U7 (Initiation; players aged 5 and 6) to U18 (Midget; players 15–17 years old). Season rates are $150 per player (U6 and U7); $250 per player (U9 and U11); and $350 per player (U13, U15, and U18). There is a one-time, per-season $30 “Out of Town User Fee” for any player who does not live within the Village of Ashcroft boundaries.

The registration deadline for the upcoming season is Oct. 15. For more information, contact Ashlene Minnabarriet at registrar@thompsoncariboominorhockey.com. To register, go to https://bit.ly/3BONn4m.

New health care app

People in B.C. now have an easier way to access their health records with the launch of the Health Gateway mobile app. It’s a new, secure app version of the Health Gateway website — which is used by more than one million British Columbians — that anyone can download from the Apple App Store or Google Play for Android mobile devices for free. Users will need to use their BC Services Card app to register and log in.

People can use the Health Gateway app to easily access and view prescription medications; lab results, including blood tests and COVID-19 test results; health visits, including the date of the visit and the provider’s name; and immunization records, including COVID-19 proofs of vaccination, such as the BC Vaccine Card and Federal Vaccine Proof.

Over time, the app will also provide people with easy, secure access to diagnostic imaging reports, clinical documents, and details on hospital visits, alongside other features. The Health Gateway website continues to be available for people to access their health information.

