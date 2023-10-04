Ashcroft Early Years Provider hosting two special kids’ events

Campfire ban lifted

The Kamloops Fire Centre has lifted its ban on campfires as of Sept. 28, citing cooler temperatures throughout the fire centre, which includes the Kamloops, Vernon, Penticton, Merritt, and Lillooet fire zones. Campfires are also permitted in the Village of Ashcroft.

The ban had been in place since July. Campfires — also known as Category 1 fires — are defined as being no larger than .5 metres high by .5 metres wide. Larger fires, which fit within Categories 2 and 3, remain prohibited until noon on Oct. 13, 2023, or until the orders are rescinded.

Kids’ colouring contest

The Ashcroft HUB is holding an October kids’ colouring contest! Stop by the HUB office during regular hours to pick up your colouring page, then complete it and drop it off by 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 for a chance to win one of three Halloween-themed prizes.

Saranagati Fall Fair

Everyone is welcome to attend the Saranagati Fall Fair at the Govardhan Academy (4640 Ratha-Yatra Way in Venables Valley south of Ashcroft) from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7. There will be rummage and bake sales, games, oxen cart rides, and face painting, with all proceeds going to the Venables Valley school.

New programs in Spences Bridge

The Spences Bridge Community Club, with the assistance of a grant from New Horizons for Seniors, has a number of new programs coming up in the Bridge, with everything taking place in the Improvement District building (former school).

Yoga starts up on Tuesday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. and takes place bi-weekly after that. Looking to learn a new instrument? Ukulele lessons begin on Monday, Oct. 16 at 4 p.m., with ukuleles provided (for keeps!) to participants; advance registration is required.

Soup and games days start on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at noon, so drop by to enjoy a hearty bowl of soup, a game of cards, and a chat with neighbours. Regular swim days in Merritt start on Friday, Oct. 20, with car pooling available (meet at Clemes Hall at 9 a.m.; please notify organizers in advance so car pooling can be arranged).

For more information, or to RSVP for any of the programs, call or text Mavourneen at (250) 457-1505 or Eugenie at (250) 319-4217.

Savona wildfire resiliency meeting

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is holding a Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan (CWRP) open house for residents of Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert Country) on Tuesday, Oct. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Savona Community Hall.

The open house will give residents an opportunity to learn more about the proposed CWRP and what it will do, find out about wildfire risks and what people can do to protect their homes and businesses, and provide insight on perceived wildfire risks in the area. A scheduled presentation will take place at 6:30 p.m., but residents can drop in any time to chat. Questions can also be submitted in advance to tnrdcwrp@forsite.ca.

Ashcroft HUB AGM

The Ashcroft HUB is holding its AGM on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the HUB building on Hill Street. Everyone is welcome to come by, learn more about what has been happening at the HUB over the last 12 months, and see what the future has in store.

Spences Bridge Community Club meeting

The Spences Bridge Community Club is holding its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at Clemes Hall. Come out to learn more about what’s going on in the community; new faces are always welcome.

Savona Fire Rescue open house

All are welcome to drop by the Savona fire hall on Saturday, Oct. 14 for an open house hosted by Savona Fire Rescue from noon to 3 p.m. Enjoy free hot dogs and snacks, take a look at the fire trucks and hall, and enjoy some fun activities for the whole family.

70 Mile pancake breakfast

Head on over to the 70 Mile Community Hall (2585 North Bonaparte Road) for a “by donation” pancake breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. A 70 Mile Community Club meeting will follow starting at 11:30 a.m.

Pumpkin patch adventure

Ashcroft Early Years Provider has collaborated with Horsting’s Farm Market to offer a morning at the adventure field with access to the pumpkin patch. The event is from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Oct. 15, with each participating family receiving a pumpkin and free admission for one child (children under 2 are free). Additional children will receive a reduced rate, and caregivers who are supervising only are free.

Healthy snacks will be provided, and Dusty Lens Images will be offering professional photography; each family will receive one free photo with optional extra photo packages. The event is by registration only; please message Ashcroft Early Years Provider on Facebook or text 1-778-207-9194 by Oct. 12.

Let’s celebrate babies

Do you have a baby who was born in 2022? You and your family are invited to a “welcome babies” party at the Ashcroft HUB on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. hosted by Ashcroft Early Years Provider. It’s an opportunity to meet families with children of a similar age and learn about early years programs in the community.

The little ones will be honoured with a collective happy birthday tribute, cupcakes, healthy snacks and beverages, grab bags, and more. A professional photographer will be on site; the first photo is free, and there is an option to purchase additional photos. Craft stations, games, and a bouncy castle will be set up for kids of all ages, since older siblings are welcome to attend too.

Registration closes on Oct. 18. You can register on Facebook with Ashcroft Early Years Provider, or via text to 1-778-207-9194.

Savona Seniors spaghetti spectacular

Forget the cooking on Saturday, Oct. 21 and support the Savona Seniors O.A.P.O. and their spaghetti take-out dinner fundraiser. The cost is $10 per person for spaghetti with meat sauce and parmesan cheese, garlic bread, cole slaw with cranberries, and a cookie. Dinners can be picked up between 5 and 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Savona Seniors’ Centre.

Get your tickets in advance by calling Barb Gale (250-373-2700) or Yvonne Simmons (250-373-2555).

AshcroftLocal News