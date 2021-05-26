A grass fire north of Ashcroft on May 18 prompted many residents to sign up for the Voyent Alert emergency notification system. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

A grass fire north of Ashcroft on May 18 prompted many residents to sign up for the Voyent Alert emergency notification system. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Ashcroft emergency alert system tested by recent grass fire

Registration in the free Voyent Alert system nearly doubled after last week’s grass fire in Ashcroft

A grass fire north of Ashcroft last week put the village’s emergency alert system to the test.

Mayor Barbara Roden said thanks to the free Voyent Alert system, residents knew exactly what was happening when the fire broke out above the CP tracks at the north end of Barnes Road May 18, and strong winds fanned the flames up the bank toward the area known as the Dunes in the Mesa subdivision.

The fire was contained later that day thanks to a contract helicopter from CP, which dumped water on the fire, and work by members of the Ashcroft and Cache Creek fire departments, Ashcroft village crew, and the RCMP to construct fire breaks and use sand and water to control the flames.

“This the first emergency and it ended up being a really good test of the system because it identified its strengths and weaknesses,” Roden said. “Suddenly here’s a practical application of it.”

About 100 residents had signed up for the free alert after it went live in February, with 70 more people asking to join after the grass fire. The Voyent Alert system lets residents know when there are emergency situations in the community, regarding six specific incidents: wildfires, mud or landslides, gas leaks, hazardous or chemical spills, train derailments, or extreme heat. Messages can be relayed by text, email, voice, or automatic messaging.

“We expected there would be a little bit of an uptick,” Roden said. “It was quite dramatic.”

Ashcroft had considered bringing in an alert system since 2019, two years after the Elephant Hill wildfire. When that fire broke out, the village had limited ways to contact residents, particularly as the power was out for two days. Council looked at various ways to provide a notification system, including a centrally located LED sign or portable messaging board. When residents were surveyed, an alert system received the highest response.

The system, which is the same as the one used by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, will cost the village $1,200 per year. Residents who want to participate in the system must register online for the notification alerts, which will provide critical information such as the location of the incident and preferred evacuation routes.

The village has already trained four staff members in the system. To learn more, or to download the app, go to https://voyent-alert.com/ca/community/.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft

Previous story
‘A man-made miracle’: Indoor faith services set to return as part of B.C.’s restart plan
Next story
Survey shows 52% of Canadians feel anxious about return to ‘normal’ after COVID-19

Just Posted

A grass fire north of Ashcroft on May 18 prompted many residents to sign up for the Voyent Alert emergency notification system. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft emergency alert system tested by recent grass fire

Registration in the free Voyent Alert system nearly doubled after last week’s grass fire in Ashcroft

Those taking the historic walking tour of Clinton can have a rest at a new bench and picnic table near the public washrooms and community garden. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Updated walking tour guide explores historic Clinton sites

New sites have been added to the third edition, which provides a self-guided tour of the community

RCMP shoulder flash. Stock photo.
Police watchdog clears Lytton RCMP officer in 2020 incident

Suspect who fled on foot from a police traffic stop was later found drowned in the Fraser

Ashcroft council has approved a request for a larger patio at the Thompson View Lodge assisted living facility. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft council reconsiders two invasive plant programs

Council also approves request for a larger patio at Thompson View Lodge

Cache Creek firefighters made good use of newly-purchased breathing apparatus in the thick smoke generated by a truck fire on May 15. (Photo credit: Cache Creek Fire Department/Facebook)
Cache Creek visitor centre now an official Destination BC site

News from Cache Creek council

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

People are silhouetted as they wait in line to check their luggage on Friday, March 9, 2007 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto for March Break. A new report by Statistics Canada says job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistently more severe for women than for men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Statistics Canada report says pandemic job losses hit women harder than men

The analysis points to a high proportion of women working at small firms in service industries

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Okanagan Connector rollover injures 4, driver likely impaired: RCMP

The rollover happened May 25 about 5 p.m.

An attendee walks past hydraulic fracking equipment at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Fracking likely to create stronger, more common earthquakes in B.C: study

More damaging earthquakes can be expected more often as fracking oil and gas wells increase pressure underground, says new research

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer has agreed to a deal to become an analyst with American-based Turner Sports.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Wayne Gretzky going into hockey broadcasting with Turner Sports

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer signed a multi-year deal to become a studio analyst with American-based Turner Sports on Wednesday

A new B.C. public health order expected this week will allow faith groups to host in-person, indoor services. (Facebook/Dan Moskovitz)
‘A man-made miracle’: Indoor faith services set to return as part of B.C.’s restart plan

Rabbi Dan Moskovitz says science and everyday citizens following health guidelines are to thank for the return of in-person gatherings

Downtown areas across B.C. have emerged from a bleak winter, with business closures and restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
Return to offices up next in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

Tourism businesses can start to take bookings again

RCMP vest. Phil McLaclan/ Kelowna Capital News
RCMP review slow response to assault at Kamloops salon

Police followed up on the file and are reviewing of the audio from the call reporting the incident

The area of Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed following a fatal vehicle collision on May 26. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna high school students killed in single-vehicle crash

The three occupants who died in the car crash were Grade 12 students at Kelowna Secondary School

Most Read