Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden

Ashcroft Emergency Department closed for the weekend of April 1

Department will be closed all weekend due to staff shortages

Interior Health has said that due to limited staffing availability, the emergency department (ED) at the Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Care Centre will be closed for the entire weekend of April 1.

The department has been operating on restricted hours since January, with no overnight service. It is scheduled to reopen on Friday, April 8.

Interior Health reminds residents to take note of the following if they require care while the emergency department is closed:

• In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

• Visit the emergency department at one of the following facilities:

o Royal Inland Hospital: 311 Columbia Street, Kamloops

o Lillooet Hospital: 951 Murray Street, Lillooet

o 100 Mile District General Hospital: 555 Cedar Avenue, 100 Mile House

If you are unsure about whether or not you require emergency care, call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1. The 24-hour service is staffed by trained health care personnel who will provide advice on your situation.

Since January, Ashcroft emergency services have been operating from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.


