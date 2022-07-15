Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden

Ashcroft emergency department closed for weekend of July 15-17

Closure is due to limited physician availability

Interior Health is advising residents of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, and the surrounding area that the Ashcroft emergency department will be on diversion for the entire weekend of July 15-17, due to limited physician availability.

There will be no emergency department service at the Ashcroft hospital during the weekend.

Interior Health regrets this temporary change to normal operations. In the event of an emergency, residents should immediately call 9-1-1. You can also visit the emergency department at Royal Inland Hospital (311 Columbia Street, Kamloops).

If you are unsure about whether you need to seek emergency care, the free HealthLink BC 24-hour service is available by calling 8-1-1. Fully-trained health care professionals will answer your questions and provide advice.

Regular emergency department hours at the Ashcroft Hospital are Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftCache CreekClinton

Previous story
Suspect vehicle waited at office building before Ripudaman Singh Malik was shot, killed: IHIT

Just Posted

Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Ashcroft emergency department closed for weekend of July 15-17

A wildfire started about two-kilometres northwest of Lytton, B.C. on July 14. (Facebook BC Wildfire and Flood Support Group)
Out-of-control Nohomin Creek wildfire near Lytton now 800 hectares

Indigenous and non-Indigenous elected representatives, Elders, Drummers and heritage advocates celebrated the start of restoration work on the 1926 Alexandra Bridge in the traditional territory of the Spuzzum First Nation on July 13, 2022 (submitted photo)
Work begins on restoration of Alexandra Bridge in Fraser Canyon

A new gate and fencing on a section of the historic Cariboo Waggon Road near 51 Mile. (Photo credit: NPTGS)
Piece of Cariboo Waggon Road north of Clinton being restored