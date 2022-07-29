Ashcroft emergency department closed on Friday, July 29

Department will be open during regularly scheduled hours on Saturday and Sunday

Interior Health has said that due to limited staffing availability, the emergency department (ED) at the Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Care Centre will not be open on Friday, July 29.

The department will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31.

Interior Health reminds residents to take note of the following if they require care while the emergency department is closed:

• In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

• Visit the emergency department at Royal Inland Hospital (311 Columbia Street, Kamloops)

If you are unsure about whether or not you require emergency care, call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1. The 24-hour service is staffed by trained health care personnel who will provide advice on your situation.

Ashcroft emergency services normally operate at the hospital from 5 to 10 p.m. on Fridays.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftHealthcare