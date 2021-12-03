Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden

Ashcroft emergency department closed overnight throughout the weekend

Emergency services will be available Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Interior Health has said that due to limited staffing availability, the emergency department (ED) at the Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Care Centre will be closed overnight throughout the weekend of Dec. 3.

The emergency department will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3; from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4; and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5. It will be closed overnight on Dec. 3, 4, and 5.

Effective Friday, Dec. 3 the Nicola Valley Hospital emergency department has resumed 24/7 emergency care, and is available for area residents affected by the closure in Ashcroft.

Interior Health reminds residents to take note of the following if they require care while the Ashcroft emergency department is closed:

• In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

• Visit the emergency department at one of the following facilities:

o Royal Inland Hospital: 311 Columbia Street, Kamloops

o Lillooet Hospital: 951 Murray Street, Lillooet

o Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre: 3451 Voght Street, Merritt

o 100 Mile District General Hospital: 555 Cedar Avenue, 100 Mile House

If you are unsure about whether or not you require emergency care, call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1. The 24-hour service is staffed by trained health care personnel who will provide advice on your situation.

Ashcroft emergency services normally operate at the hospital from 6 p.m. on Friday to 8 a.m. on Monday.


(Black Press Media files)
Kendra Taylor and her cat Twilight, who disappeared from Cache Creek on Sept. 21 and was turned in to the Port Coquitlam SPCA nearly two months later. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
The photograph shows where a new CP line has been established to the east (right) of the washed-out overpass and rail line at Tank Hill on Highway 1 near Nicomen. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says the hope is to have the highway through the canyon reopened by mid-January, 2022. (Photo credit: Facebook)
