Fire near Hat Creek Road south of Ashcroft near Highway 1. (Photo credit: Brandi Lynn Zirk)

Ashcroft Fire Rescue attending two grass fires south of Ashcroft

Fires are west of Highway 1 near Hat Creek Road

Ashcroft Fire Rescue was called to two grass fires which started off Hat Creek Road south of Ashcroft on the evening of Thursday, July 28.

A thunderstorm came through the region at around 8 p.m., and lightning was observed in the area.

At 11:15 p.m. a police car was at the foot of Hat Creek Road just off the highway, which remains open to traffic.

Brandi Lynn Zirk,who was on the highway at the time, says that the fires did not appear large.

“It looked smouldering and small flames,” she told the Journal. “There was no wind at all. So let’s hope it stays that way.”

The BC Wildfire Service notes that both fires (K20817 and K20818) are near Minaberriet [sic] Creek. Each fire is listed as 0.01 hectares in size.

To view the BC Wildfire Service interactive fire map, go to https://bit.ly/3cOdqhE. To check for highway conditions and closures, go to www.drivebc.ca.

