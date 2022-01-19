A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is coming to Ashcroft's Heritage Park on July 22 for anyone who has not received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo credit: Interior Health)

Ashcroft Hospital holding weekly vaccine clinics for all ages

Anyone aged 12 and up needing a first or second dose can drop in, no appointment necessary

Interior Health is expanding COVID-19 immunization clinic capacity throughout the region to make it easier for more people to get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible. Anyone aged 12 and older who needs either their first or second dose can drop in to any clinic — no registration or appointment necessary — while appointments are required for anyone eligible for their booster shot, and for children aged five to 11.

The clinic at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health site is open on Jan. 20, 26, and 27, and Feb. 2, 9, 16, and 23 for appointments for children aged five to 11 and anyone eligible for their booster shot. They are also available for walk-in appointments for anyone needing their first or second dose.

The clinics on Jan. 20 and 27 are open from 9:05 to 11:45 a.m. All other clinics are open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m.).

Everyone aged 18+ will receive an invitation to book their appointment for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine approximately six months after the date of their second dose.

As of Jan. 13, women who are pregnant can book a COVID-19 booster vaccine if it has been at least eight weeks since they received their second dose. While it is recommended that people get their booster six months after their second dose to ensure longer-lasting protection, it is important for pregnant women to receive their booster during pregnancy to ensure optimal protection for them and their baby.

To book an appointment, pregnant women can call the call centre and self-identify as pregnant. COVID-19 vaccines are safe to receive at any point in pregnancy.

“Receiving a COVID-19 booster dose is a safe and effective way to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19,” says Dr. Sue Pollock, interim chief medical health officer for Interior Health. “With increased COVID-19 activity across the Interior, getting your booster dose is a critical step you can take to reduce your risk of hospitalization and to preserve capacity in the health care system.”

For a full list of Interior Health vaccine clinics and more information on getting booster doses, first and second doses, and vaccines for children aged five to 11, visit https://bit.ly/3zeS6Jv.

For information on how to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca or call 1-833-838-2323.


