Ashcroft Legion holding community yard sale and barbecue on Aug. 27

Thrift store sale

The Ashcroft and District Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store at 601 Bancroft Street, Ashcroft is having a giant bag sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The store is usually only open on Wednesdays, so this is a great opportunity for those who can’t make it during regular hours.

Bingo is back

Ashcroft-Cache Creek Royal Purple will be holding a Bingo on Sunday, Aug. 21 starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Cache Creek Community Hall (doors open at 6 p.m.), and is hoping for a great turnout.

They are also looking for a couple of volunteers to help out. Anyone interested should contact Marvene Layte at (250) 612-2031 or email never2layte@telus.net.

Minor soccer AGM

The South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association will be holding its AGM at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The meeting will take place in the social room at the Ashcroft HUB, and those who want to attend but cannot be there in person can attend via Zoom.

The Association has a number of vacant positions, including vice-president, head referee, registrar, scheduler, treasurer, volunteer coordinator, statistician, and communications rep. If the most critical positions are not filled by the end of the AGM, the 2023 season will be cancelled.

For more information, go to the South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association Facebook page, or message Brittany Giesbrecht on Facebook.

Ashcroft Legion community yard sale

The Ashcroft Legion will be holding a yard sale on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and anyone who would like to book a table can do so for just $5 by calling (250) 453-9586. Items can also be donated to the Legion for their table, with proceeds from the sale used for building repairs. Call the number above if you have items you’d like picked up.

In addition to the sale, there will be mini donuts, barbecued hot dogs, a bake sale, a raffle, and a meat draw at 3 p.m., and the patio will be open and serving adult beverages.

Second Time Around

The Second Time Around thrift store in Ashcroft — which donates tens of thousands of dollars annually to area groups and organizations — would love to have some more volunteers right now, to assist with sorting donations, filling shelves, and helping people find what they’re looking for.

Anyone interested in volunteering, or learning more, is invited to come to the shop when it is open between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Fridays and speak with the manager.

Art in the Park

If you’re an artist who would like to get together outdoors and do some work in the company of other artists, drop in at Art in the Park at the Ashcroft HUB. The free session is every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Kamloops Children’s Arts Festival

Running for more than 20 years, the Children’s Arts Festival, hosted by the Kamloops Arts Council, is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Riverside Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The free festival gives all children aged 2 and up in the Kamloops area the chance to try out different art forms. This year’s theme is “Rivers to Rainbows”, and is all about celebrating the water, earth, and sky around us. The event will feature plenty of crafts, activities, and live performances.

A full list of activities and performers will be announced soon. For more information, go to www.kamloopsarts.ca.

Ashcroft Curling Club AGM

It’s still summer, but curling season is fast approaching, and the Ashcroft Curling Club will be holding its AGM at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the curling rink (beside Drylands Arena).

Registration for the 2022/23 season starts at the AGM. The club currently offers afternoon senior curling on Tuesdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., and evening curling (all ages) on Thursdays from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The cost for a season of curling is $300 for the first league and $100 for any additional leagues. Snowbirds can get half-a-year for just $180, and the drop-in fee is $20. Not sure if you’ll enjoy curling? A drop-in session is the perfect way to try the game. Equipment will be supplied; you just need to wear appropriate footwear.

For more information contact Hilda Jones at (250) 453-2001 or Janet Quesnel at (250) 453-9665.



