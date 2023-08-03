ASHCROFT NEWS BRIEFS: Planned power outage, family dance, workshops and more

Power outage will affect customers from Spences Bridge to Clinton, last up to four hours

Ryan Reynolds shows off this year’s Terry Fox Run T-shirt, which can be ordered from the Ashcroft HUB. Proceeds from the sales of the shirts go to support cancer research. (Photo credit: Terry Fox Foundation)

BC Hydro will be doing work on its equipment on Friday, Aug. 4, and has a planned power outage scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon that day in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, Hat Creek, Loon Lake, Marble Canyon, Spences Bridge, and Upper Hat Creek Valley. Some people will experience the longer outage, while others may only experience an outage of 15 minutes or so (depending on your location), but all customers are encouraged to plan for the longer outage to be safe.

Before a planned outage, customers are advised to turn off major appliances and unplug sensitive electronics in order to protect them from damage. For the first hour after power comes back on, only plug in and/or turn on those electronics and appliances that you really need. This gives the system time to stabilize and prevents it from getting overloaded.

Family dance

Head over to the Ashcroft HUB from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 and “Dance Through Time”. Feel free to dress up in your finest fashion from the 1960s through 2000 or so and dance to — or just enjoy — a wide variety of music. Admission is $2 per person (or $10 per person, which includes 10 concession tickets); children 6 and under must bring an adult with them.

Stepping stone

workshop

The Spences Bridge Community Club is hosting two garden stepping stone workshops on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. each day, with participants creating their own cement stepping stone. For more information send a message to Carol Madden via Facebook, or visit the Spences Bridge Community Club Facebook page.

Miracle Treat Day

On Thursday, Aug. 10 Miracle Treat Day is back at Dairy Queen, including the Cache Creek DQ, with the net proceeds of every Blizzard treat sold that day going to the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Miracle Treat Day has been going strong for 21 years, and DQ’s partnership with the Children’s Miracle Network began in 1984. Since then, DQ has become a top contributor to the network — and the Children’s Miracle Network hospital foundations it supports across Canada — with more than $48 million raised to date across the country.

Summer

hockey camp

Steel Training Company is holding summer hockey camps in Merritt for children and youth aged 6 through 15. There are three groups based on age, and the camps take place from Aug. 14-17 at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena.

For more information, or to register, email steeltrainingco@gmail.com, or go to www.steeltrainingco.com.

Great Depression

bake-off

Get ready to bake up a storm! The Clinton Museum is hosting a baking contest with a twist: it’s looking for people to prepare their best Great Depression baked goods, then bring them to the Clinton Museum on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. for an afternoon of goody tasting, prizes, and good company.

Terry Fox Run

The Ashcroft HUB is hosting this year’s Terry Fox Run (set for Sept. 17) in Ashcroft, and is selling this year’s T-shirts in advance of the event. There are sizes for adults ($25 each) and youth ($20 each); if you would like one (or more), place your order with the HUB by Aug. 18. You can call them at (250) 453-9177 or email ashcrofthub@gmail.com.

Savona festival and market

The Savona Community Association is holding its second annual Harvest Festival and Craft Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Savona boat launch/park. Anyone interested in being a vendor is encouraged to contact Barb Gale at (250) 570-8579 or email barbhappy@hotmail.com. Spots are available (at a cost of $5 each) for anyone who wants to participate, and the organizers are looking for a variety of vendors (produce, baked goods, crafting, and more).

Research

participants wanted

Have you been affected by heatwaves, wildfire smoke, and wildfires? If so, the University of British Columbia would like to hear from you.

Research participants are being sought to give voice to the daily life experiences of people during times of high heat, wildfires, and smoke, and to show the challenges of adapting to extreme weather.

Volunteers who are interviewed for the study will participate in a one-hour interview with the researcher.

For more information, email co-investigator David Champagne, PhD candidate, at david.champagne@alumni.ubc.ca.

Medal of Good

Citizenship

Nominations are open for the province’s Medal of Good Citizenship for 2023. This prestigious medal recognizes people who, through exceptional long-term service, have made outstanding contributions to their communities without expectation of remuneration or reward, and acknowledges their generosity, service, acts of selflessness, and contributions to community life.

Any current or former long-term resident of British Columbia is eligible to be nominated for the medal; youth aged 15-25 and posthumous nominations are also welcome.

Nominations are due by Monday, Sept. 4 in order for nominees to be considered this year. Submissions received after this date will be considered for 2024.

Nomination forms and the criteria to apply are available online at www.gov.bc.ca/medalofgoodcitizenship.

