Ashcroft now a step closer to allowing backyard campfires

Burning bylaw in works

While the Village of Ashcroft is one step closer to allowing backyard campfires — with the second reading of a new burning bylaw completed by council last week — Mayor Barbara Roden is reminding residents that the campfire allowance is not yet in place.

“People are contacting the village office and asking for permits,” Roden said at the Nov. 22 council meeting. “This is still not a thing until we give it third reading and final adoption.”

The proposed bylaw outlines several conditions that must be met by permit holders, including the use of only clean, seasoned firewood, the size of the campfire being restricted to a maximum of 0.5-metres in size, providing a water supply nearby, and burning only when winds are less than 15 km/h. The bylaw also includes proposed permits and regulations for ceremonial and religious events and interface fuel reduction.

Water costs explored

The financial impacts of providing water to the Ashcroft Indian Band should be cost neutral to the Village of Ashcroft and its residents, according to a staff report received by council last week.

The report, presented by Chief Financial Officer Yogi Bhalla, recommends that water should be charged per unit consumption not exceeding a mutually agreed upon volume, and any additional infrastructure cost should be paid for by the Ashcroft Indian Band.

“It goes back to the principal that the village needs to make sure it’s cost neutral to its citizens, and that any sharing of water be provided at cost,” Bhalla said. “We’re also not in the business of making a profit from our neighbour community.

Health care support offered

The Village of Ashcroft is putting its support behind a group aimed at improving health care services in the region.

The Healthcare and Wellness Coalition (HAWC) requested a letter of support at the village council meeting Nov. 22, citing a “failing health care model” that is currently in place.

The coalition is working to set up regular meetings and focus groups to take place in the New Year to gather information to help plan for a new health care model.

Council voted unanimously on Nov. 22 to write a letter of support for the group.



