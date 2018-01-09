Ashcroft police files: Homelessness is a choice, not a crime

Plus police are trying to track down a suspect who vandalized the ATM at the Cache Creek RBC.

By Sgt. Kathleen Thain

Ashcroft RCMP responded to 30 calls for service during the period December 23 to 31, with a total of 1,697 files for all of 2017.

Three motor vehicle crashes were attended, and there were six traffic-related calls for service.

Damage at Royal Bank

December 27, 2017 saw damage done to the ATM at the Royal Bank in Cache Creek. Footage from the scene indicates that a lone male took a rock to the ATM, causing considerable damage, around 11 p.m. Police are working toward identifying the suspect.

Homelessness is a concern, not a crime

Police are seeing the effects of the recent cold snap on those who are in transition of housing in their lives. The community should be aware that the nearest shelters are in Kamloops, so if you know of persons at risk, please let them know where to find assistance.

This is a social issue, as it is not against the law to be homeless or choose that lifestyle, as long as it does not put the person at risk of harm to themselves or others.

If you have information on any police files or crimes, please contact the Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



editorial@accjournal.ca

