Ashcroft RCMP ask drivers not to park in front of fire hall doors

Blocking fire hall doors can cause dangerous delays in responding to emergencies

It might look like a convenient place to park while running a few errands, but RCMP are reminding people not to park in front of the Ashcroft fire hall and possibly impede first responders. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

By Cst. Richard Wright

Ashcroft RCMP are issuing a friendly reminder to the community to not block the Ashcroft Fire Hall bay doors on Railway Avenue while enjoying the downtown area.

It has been brought to the attention of Ashcroft RCMP that the bay doors which provide emergency ingress and egress for fire crews and vehicles are being blocked on a regular basis by those running personal errands downtown. This, of course, is of great concern, as it has the potential to prevent a vital emergency service from responding in a timely manner to often life-threatening incidents.

“The community is being reminded to obey the ‘No Parking’ signage outside the fire hall on Railway Avenue in Ashcroft,” says Cst. Richard Wright, Ashcroft RCMP.

“Our officers will be paying attention to the area, and anyone found parked illegally can expect a kindly education.”

Anyone observing illegal parking around the Ashcroft Fire Hall is asked to report the vehicle to Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216.



