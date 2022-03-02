It might look like a convenient place to park while running a few errands, but RCMP are reminding people not to park in front of the Ashcroft fire hall and possibly impede first responders. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

It might look like a convenient place to park while running a few errands, but RCMP are reminding people not to park in front of the Ashcroft fire hall and possibly impede first responders. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Ashcroft RCMP ask drivers not to park in front of fire hall doors

Blocking fire hall doors can cause dangerous delays in responding to emergencies

By Cst. Richard Wright

Ashcroft RCMP are issuing a friendly reminder to the community to not block the Ashcroft Fire Hall bay doors on Railway Avenue while enjoying the downtown area.

It has been brought to the attention of Ashcroft RCMP that the bay doors which provide emergency ingress and egress for fire crews and vehicles are being blocked on a regular basis by those running personal errands downtown. This, of course, is of great concern, as it has the potential to prevent a vital emergency service from responding in a timely manner to often life-threatening incidents.

“The community is being reminded to obey the ‘No Parking’ signage outside the fire hall on Railway Avenue in Ashcroft,” says Cst. Richard Wright, Ashcroft RCMP.

“Our officers will be paying attention to the area, and anyone found parked illegally can expect a kindly education.”

Anyone observing illegal parking around the Ashcroft Fire Hall is asked to report the vehicle to Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftRCMP

Previous story
Mennonites once again responding to conflict in Ukraine with support
Next story
Judge dismisses bid to halt federal emergency measures, calling issue moot

Just Posted

Since their fire hall burnt down in the Elephant Hill wildfire in 2017, the Loon Lake Volunteer Fire Department has been operating out of a two-bay garage on the site of the former hall. Work on a new hall is to start in spring 2022. (Photo credit: Submitted)
Construction on new Loon Lake fire hall to start this spring

Income tax graphic, Monopoly game, no date, stock image
Community income tax volunteers are back to help with returns

The preliminary data from the 2021 Census of Canada indicates that Clinton’s population dropped by 73 since the last Census in 2016; a figure Clinton’s mayor disagrees with.
Clinton mayor questions Census figures that show population drop

Clinton village office, 2014. Photo credit: Journal files
All Clinton residences and businesses will have to install water backflow devices