Ashcroft RCMP ask for public’s help in identifying two suspects

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the male suspect connected with an incident at the Fields store in Ashcroft on Aug. 14. (Photo credit: Ashcroft RCMP) Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the female suspect connected with an incident at the Fields store in Ashcroft on Aug. 14. (Photo credit: Ashcroft RCMP)

A theft from an Ashcroft business has led to the recovery of two stolen vehicles, and the public are being asked to help identify two suspects.

Just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, Ashcroft RCMP were alerted to a theft that had just occurred at the Fields store on Railway Avenue in Ashcroft. The suspects had fled in one vehicle, but left a second vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle was found to have been stolen from Kamloops the week before.

The next day, eagle-eyed community members spotted the vehicle that had fled the scene of the theft and called police. That vehicle was also found to have been stolen out of Kamloops. It was recovered on Bancroft Street, and one of the occupants was identified.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time, and Ashcroft RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two further suspects, says Const. Richard Wright of the Ashcroft RCMP. “We are asking everyone to look at the pictures of the suspects and contact Ashcroft RCMP if they recognize those involved.”

The male suspect is described as Indigenous, and is 30–40 years old with a slim build. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a goatee on his chin.

The female suspect is described as Caucasian, 25–30 years old, with long blonde hair. She has distinctive flower tattoos on the outside of both legs.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.bccrimestoppers.com.



