Ashcroft RCMP files: Intoxication a factor

Plus new office hours coming to the detachment, avoiding explosive situations, and more.

By Sgt. Kathleen Thain

Ashcroft RCMP responded to 31 calls for service in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and the surrounding area during the period March 16 to 23, 2018.

Change in office hours

Due to staffing changes within the Administrative Support area of operations, the Ashcroft RCMP detachment office will be adjusting its office hours beginning on April 23, 2018.

As of that date, office hours will be Tuesday to Thursday, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., until further notice.

At this time it is not known how long this interruption in service will continue. Due to the change in hours, delays in administrative services, such as Criminal Record checks, can be expected.

The public are reminded that there is an “after hours” phone outside the Ashcroft detachment that will connect you to a police dispatch system if you require a police officer for a non-emergency call. Call 9-1-1 for emergencies.

As always, the Ashcroft RCMP appreciate the community’s support through this period of transition.

Intoxicated driver (1)

On March 16 an intoxicated driver was located in the area of the Oasis Pub in Cache Creek.

The driver was stopped by police and issued with a three-day driving prohibition for being under the influence of alcohol while driving. The vehicle was also impounded, with the driver responsible for the cost.

Intoxicated driver (2)

In the early hours of March 18, a driver was located causing damage to their vehicle in the parking lot of the Oasis Pub.

The driver was found to be intoxicated and is facing criminal charges for impaired driving. The driver will have a court appearance upon charge approval.

Intoxication a factor (1)

March 18 also saw a pedestrian hit by a tractor-trailer unit on Highway 97 near the Bonaparte Reserve. The pedestrian was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Charges for the driver are not being recommended due to the circumstances of the incident. The pedestrian has non-life threatening injuries.

Intoxication a factor (2)

On March 21 an intoxicated male was located behind the Elizabeth Fry Society office in Ashcroft, after having fallen and hurt his head.

The male was taken to hospital for examination. No charges for being intoxicated in public are being sought at this time.

Intoxication a factor (3)

In the early morning hours of March 22, police received a report of someone possibly breaking into a residence in Cache Creek.

Upon attendance, police found an intoxicated female who was taken to a responsible person and given a violation ticket for being intoxicated in public and consumption as a minor.

The name is not being released due to the age of the female.

Avoid “explosive” situations

On March 23, old ammunition was brought to the Ashcroft Detachment for disposal.

During the season of “spring cleaning” police are requesting that if you find old ammunition or other items that have an “explosive” component, call police to attend and assess the items prior to transportation.

If you have information on any police files or crimes, please contact the Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


editorial@accjournal.ca
