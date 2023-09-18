Ashcroft RCMP files: Stolen firearm turned in to detachment

By Cst. Richard Wright

Welcome to the Ashcroft RCMP Blog

Through this blog, we are hoping to keep Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and the surrounding communities more informed about our ongoing efforts to serve you all. It is available through the Ashcroft RCMP Media Website, which can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3sxvpkt. Here are some recent files of note.

Stolen firearm recovered

In March 2023, a firearm was reported stolen from a storage container in the North Ashcroft area. On Aug. 22, the firearm was brought to Ashcroft Detachment by a man who stated that it had been offered to him as a deposit for a motorcycle he was selling, but that he had become suspicious of the man who had given him the firearm and wanted to turn it in to police.

The firearm was confirmed to be stolen and has been sent for forensic analysis prior to charges being approved. Charges, including weapons trafficking, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, and unauthorized possession of a firearm, have been recommended to Crown pending the results of the forensic analysis.

Vehicle entered Bonaparte River

On Sept. 15, Ashcroft RCMP received a report that a man driving on Highway 97 had gone into medical distress and his vehicle had entered the Bonaparte River. Police attended and located the vehicle with its front end in the waterway. The man had been able to exit the vehicle safely and was provided with medical assistance. The vehicle was towed from the river and inspected roadside. It was discovered that in addition to the driver entering medical distress, the brakes had likely failed.

Pointing of a firearm

On Sept. 14, Ashcroft RCMP received a report that a firearm had been pointed out of a vehicle at another vehicle during a road rage incident on Highway 1 near Ashcroft. The suspect vehicle was identified and quickly located at a nearby residence.

The passenger was subsequently arrested for assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Four firearms in total were seized, as well as the suspect’s Possession and Acquisition Licence. Multiple charges are being recommended to Crown.

Thought of the day

It’s time to arrange for your winter tires to be put on your vehicle. There has been a noticeable dip in the temperature and change in the weather since September rolled around, and it will not be long until we are welcoming the colder weather and the icy road conditions it brings. A good set of winter-rated tires on your vehicle will help keep your family and you safe.

Every year, Ashcroft RCMP respond to many traffic collisions which could have been avoided if the vehicle had been properly equipped (and as they are required to be under the Motor Vehicle Act Regulations on most highways). We would love to see you all enjoy your winter months and the celebrations they bring instead of having to unnecessarily work your way through injuries, insurance claims, loss of income, etc.

Being prepared for the season is the best way to ensure your winter is merry and bright. Arranging the winter tire install for your vehicle is best done now, as most garages are booking into October already.

Have fun and be safe.

AshcroftRCMP Briefs