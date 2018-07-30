Ashcroft RCMP seeking vehicle theft suspects

Police recovered a stolen pick-up but the suspected thieves are still at large.

Cst. Christopher Buckland

On July 28 at approximately 12:25 p.m., an Ashcroft RCMP officer was conducting patrols of the Cache Creek area. A white Ford pick-up that was observed on Highway 1 merging onto highway 97 caught the officer’s attention.

The officer followed the vehicle into the Dairy Queen parking lot and conducted queries on the vehicle, discovering it to be stolen. As the officer attempted to make contact with the driver the vehicle fled southbound on Highway 1.

The suspect vehicle made a turn into the Sage and Sands mobile home park. A number of officers convened on the mobile home park and waited for a Police Dog Unit to attend from Kamloops.

Police were able to recover the vehicle, although the two suspects fled the scene and are still at large. Police are looking for a Caucasian male with short hair and an average build, and a Caucasian female with dark brown or black hair.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspects to please contact the Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



