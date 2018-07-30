Ashcroft RCMP seeking vehicle theft suspects

Police recovered a stolen pick-up but the suspected thieves are still at large.

Cst. Christopher Buckland

On July 28 at approximately 12:25 p.m., an Ashcroft RCMP officer was conducting patrols of the Cache Creek area. A white Ford pick-up that was observed on Highway 1 merging onto highway 97 caught the officer’s attention.

The officer followed the vehicle into the Dairy Queen parking lot and conducted queries on the vehicle, discovering it to be stolen. As the officer attempted to make contact with the driver the vehicle fled southbound on Highway 1.

The suspect vehicle made a turn into the Sage and Sands mobile home park. A number of officers convened on the mobile home park and waited for a Police Dog Unit to attend from Kamloops.

Police were able to recover the vehicle, although the two suspects fled the scene and are still at large. Police are looking for a Caucasian male with short hair and an average build, and a Caucasian female with dark brown or black hair.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspects to please contact the Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kamloops RCMP blitz nabs a dozen impaired drivers
Next story
Canada could run out of EpiPens by end of August

Just Posted

Ashcroft RCMP seeking vehicle theft suspects

Police recovered a stolen pick-up but the suspected thieves are still at large.

Environment Canada issues hot weather warning for much of British Columbia

Interior Health has tips for keeping cool, and warns people to watch out for heatstroke.

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Get tickets for the World Junior Showcase in Kamloops

Several sets of tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Update: Spences Bridge wildfire now under control

Evacuation Alerts in the area have been rescinded to All Clear.

Video: Mourners bid goodbye to the two young victims of Toronto shooting

Justin Trudeau was among dozens of people ranging from students to dignitaries who packed a Toronto funeral home to pay their respects.

BCGEU health care members ratify three-year deal

Wage increase of two per cent a year for 16,000 employees

Canada could run out of EpiPens by end of August

Health Canada is warning that no new EpiPens will be available till fall

Kamloops RCMP blitz nabs a dozen impaired drivers

A total of 19 different drivers were pulled over that RCMP allege were impaired

Ontario man arrested in 2009 gangland murder in B.C. mall parking lot

Kevin LeClair’s shooting in Langley was part of the fight between the Red Scorpions and the UN Gang.

VIDEO: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

The popular Canadian game show host says he’ll likely call it a career when his contract is up

WATCH: Drone footage of humpbacks, orcas, and Vancouver Island’s wild Pacific Rim

German tourist captures beauty of Canada’s West Coast.

Update: River closed in Kamloops as RCMP search for missing man

Police are still looking for a 30-year-old man

B.C. premier concerned after reports of 130 ODs in one day

Horgan says more needs to be done about opioid crisis and high number of overdoses should be widely known

Most Read