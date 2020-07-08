Ashcroft receives grants to get new hot tub and lift station

The hot tub at the Ashcroft Pool, pictured in July 2020, has been closed for four seasons, but grant funding means that the Village can proceed with replacing the tub with a new and improved model. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

There’s some good news for the Village of Ashcroft, which is getting funding for a new 15-person fibreglass outdoor hot tub and funding to replace a lift station.

For the replacement of the existing #1 lift station, including the installation of a deep wet well, two submersible pumps, and relocation of an existing generator, the Village is receiving $828,000 in federal funding and another $552,000 in provincial funding through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream, covering 100 per cent of the project cost.

The station is located in North Ashcroft between Government Street and Tingley Street (near the bridge) and conveys all of the service area’s sewage from the north side of the Thompson river towards the treatment plant.

“The replacement of lift station #1 has been flagged as a major priority for the Village, and is identified as such in our Asset Management Plan,” says Mayor Barbara Roden. “It was identified as a critical piece of infrastructure that needed not just repairs, but replacement, in order to ensure the integrity of our wastewater treatment system, which is one of our core services.”

RELATED: New Ashcroft water treatment plant is up and running

There are a number of risks associated with the station including its age, not meeting WorkSafe BC standards, and being in a difficult location for replacement work. In the event of a major spill, there would be a risk of raw sewage entering the Thompson River.

Roden says they’re very grateful for the funding and the ability to proceed with the key project.

For the hot tub, there will be $69,686 in federal funding, $58,066 from the provincial government, and $46,464 from the Village of Ashcroft. That money will be used to construct a 15-person fibreglass outdoor hot tub with therapy jets to replace the existing hot tub. The new hot tub will also include a portable lift to assist patrons with mobility issues in and out of the tub.

The current hot tub has been closed for the past four seasons. It was built in the early 1990s (the same time as the pool) but has experienced major leakage issues. The cause of the leakage has not been found despite multiple investigations. Council decided that the only course was to close it and seek grant funding for a replacement.

“With the Ashcroft Pool having opened for the summer on July 4 this year, we’re very excited to get more good news, this time about the hot tub,” says Roden. “The closure has been keenly felt by many people, and it’s very much missed. Having a facility like the hot tub is a major benefit for many residents of Ashcroft, and helps promote Ashcroft as a place where ‘Wellness Awaits You’.

“The nearly $128,000 in funding from the province and Ottawa through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream will enable us to get this long-awaited project underway.”

Roden says they’re happy they can move ahead and replace it with a more modern tub that will also better address the needs of people with mobility issues.

“I have to give a huge shout-out to Village staff and crew, for their hard work in identifying grant opportunities for these two projects and persevering in applying for funds. It took several applications to get grant funding for the hot tub, but the efforts of staff have paid off and will result in a facility that will be as well-used as its predecessor.

“These grants from the federal and provincial governments are vital for small, rural communities such as Ashcroft when it comes to implementing and completing major infrastructure projects, which have huge impacts on the health of residents.”



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.