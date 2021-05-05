Ashcroft residents can have input on village’s burning bylaw

Loon Lake artist Susanne Kavalec has created “We (heart) Loon Lake” signs, and will also make custom signs for anyone who would like them personalized, or with the name of another community. (Photo credit: Facebook)

Ashcroft and District Hospice Society

Volunteers from the Ashcroft and District Hospice Society will be at the Ashcroft Post Office on Thursday, May 6 and Friday, May 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be offering spring plants for sale, wildflower seed packets (by donation), and information on what services the hospice offers to area communities.

Feel free to drop by, say hello, purchase some spring plants and flowers, and learn more about the hospice. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Ashcroft Art Show

The Ashcroft Art Club’s 53rd annual Fine Art Show and Sale is now underway, in person at the Sidewalk Gallery in Ashcroft and online at the club’s website at www.AshcroftArtClub.com.

You can view the three dozen pieces in this year’s show up close at the gallery, or from the comfort of your home whenever you like. If you are interested in purchasing any of the pieces, you can do so through the club’s website.

Ashcroft burning bylaw survey

Ashcroft residents are invited to complete a survey which will allow the village to gather community input about its Outdoor Burning bylaw. Paper copies have been mailed to all Ashcroft post office boxes; once filled out, they can be deposited in a drop-box at the Ashcroft post office, or taken to the village office. There is also an online survey available at https://bit.ly/3aRFUTZ.

The information gathered from the survey results will assist council in deciding if the bylaw requires reconsideration, or if it should remain in effect as it stands. Public consultation sessions will also be held, both online and in person (the latter will take place as soon as possible after COVID-19 restrictions on public meetings are lifted).

Cache Creek residential clean-up

To assist people with their spring cleaning and yard work, the Village of Cache Creek will be holding a residential clean-up day on Tuesday, May 11.

Residents can have no more than one pick-up truck load of waste removed at no charge. Please separate waste as follows: metal; construction/renovation waste; tires (off-rim only); and yard waste (branches, shrubs, leaves, etc.). Waste should be bundled or bagged, and nothing longer than four feet will be collected. Please do not put your waste out earlier than Monday, May 10.

The pick-up is for residential items only (no commercial waste), and hazardous material, gyproc, and any appliances that contain freon (fridges, freezers, water coolers) will not be accepted.

Cache Creek market

The outdoor market in Cache Creek has returned for its 11th year, and will take place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot beside Chum’s Restaurant. Please note that masks are required and all COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed.

For information about some of the vendors, as well as a full 2021 schedule, visit the Cache Creek Market Facebook page.

Signs for sale

Loon Lake artist Susanne Kavalec has created “We (heart) Loon Lake” signs, and will also make custom signs for anyone who would like them personalized, or with the name of another community. The signs are made from planed boards and are heavy-duty, well-made, and varathaned to protect them from the elements. They cost $100 each, and proceeds will go toward supporting the Loon Lake Community Recreational and Agricultural Society. For more information, or to order a sign, contact Kavalec at (250) 459-5698, or email llcras.boardofdirectors@gmail.com.

SD74 trustee elected

School District No.74 trustee Vicky Trill has been acclaimed as president of the Thompson Okanagan branch of the British Columbia School Trustees Association. The Thompson Okanagan branch consists of nine school districts that work together to promote effective trusteeship and discuss matters of mutual concern and interest in education.

Category 3 burning

The B.C. Wildfire Service has now prohibited Category 3 open fires throughout the 100 Mile Forest District — which includes Clinton — to prevent human-caused wildfires and protect public safety.

Category 3 fires include any fires larger than two metres high by three metres wide; three or more burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide; burning of one or more windrows; and burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares.

This prohibition will remain in place until Oct. 1, 2021, or until the public is otherwise notified. It does not ban campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide or smaller, and does not apply to cooking stoves that use gas, propane, or briquettes. The prohibition also does not ban Category 2 open fires, which include one or two concurrently burning piles up to two metres high by three metres wide, or the burning of stubble or grass over an area less than 0.2 hectares.



