Ashcroft seeking ALC exclusion for north Ashcroft reservoir land

Move will facilitate building a second reservoir on the site to increase capacity

Notes from the Ashcroft council meeting of Dec. 13.

Village updating firefighter bylaw

A new bylaw outlining regulations for the Village of Ashcroft’s Volunteer Fire Department was introduced to council at their Dec. 13 meeting.

The bylaw — which will replace the original legislation drafted in 1988 — covers such areas as firefighter remuneration, mutual aid agreements, and code of conduct.

It was given first and second reading by council, with the exception of Coun. Jonah Anstett, who recused himself due to his position on the fire department.

Service policy updated

The Village of Ashcroft is updating its Long Service Award and Retirement Policy to include the recognition of milestones beyond the current 30-year mark.

The policy, drafted in 2005 and updated in 2011, currently recognizes employees for service up to 30 years. The update — approved by council at their Dec. 13 meeting — will add 35 and 40 years to the schedule, and amend the five-year award from a lapel pin to $100 and a certificate.

ALC exclusion sought

An application to exclude a parcel of property owned by Desert Hills Ranch from the Agricultural Land Commission — to make way for a second water reservoir to be built by the Village of Ashcroft — will be forwarded to the ALC, following council approval. The request for exclusion for the parcel, surrounding the North Ashcroft Water Reservoir, is necessary in order for the Village to purchase the property from Desert Hills Ranch, which has authorized the Village to act on its behalf.

Once the ALC receives the application and supporting documents, a decision is expected within 90 days.



