Thermometer, hot weather, no date. Stock image

Ashcroft shatters old heat record on Aug. 14

Lytton and Lillooet both saw temperatures above 40 C on hottest day of the year in Canada

A heat wave that settled over much of B.C. starting on the weekend of Aug. 12 saw temperature records broken in 14 communities, including Ashcroft, while Lytton and Lillooet recorded the first temperatures of more than 40 C seen anywhere in Canada this year.

Officials had warned of the heat wave, while assuring people that it would not reach the extremes of the 2021 heat dome deemed responsible for the deaths of 619 people.

However, many communities set up cooling stations, and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District reminded residents that all of its libraries are air-conditioned and are safe places to beat the heat.

On Monday, Aug. 14 Lytton recorded the highest temperature seen in Canada this year, with the thermometer hitting 41.4 C. Lillooet also broke the 40 degree barrier, recording a high of 40.7 C.

In Ashcroft, the temperature reached 39.2 C, eclipsing the old record of 37 C set in 1981. Records have been kept in the area since 1944.

The record-breaking heat was not confined to the Southern Interior. Revelstoke, Trail, Port Alberni, and Pitt Meadows were among the 11 other places in B.C. that set new temperature records on Aug. 14.

The heat wave comes as B.C. battles 368 active wildfires (as of Aug. 15) and continues to grapple with drought conditions in most of the province. Last week, Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma asked British Columbians to do their part in conserving water.

“Every drop counts,” she said, pointing out that more than 80 per cent of the province’s 34 water basins are currently experiencing either the worst or second-worst drought rating.

Ma described the drought conditions as “concerning” and “unprecedented.”

“Let me be very candid with you,” she said. “This level of extreme drought has never been seen in this province before.”


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftB.C. Drought

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Adams Lake wildfire not expected to move towards North Shuswap communities
Next story
BC Hydro breaks record for hourly electricity demand in August

Just Posted

The Thompson River at Ashcroft on Aug. 13, 2023. The Village of Ashcroft has been requested by the province to reduce its water consumption by 30 to 50 per cent because of drought conditions in the Thompson watershed, and has now moved to Stage 2 water restrictions. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft requested to reduce water consumption by 30 to 50%

Thermometer, hot weather, no date. Stock image
Ashcroft shatters old heat record on Aug. 14

The Klowa Art Café in Lytton after the June 30, 2021 wildfire. (Photo credit: Meghan Fandrich)
Lytton businesses come up empty on federal loan forgiveness

A blocked Forest Service Road in the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District shows one of the potential pitfalls of using these roads as emergency evacuation routes. (Photo credit: CSRD)
TNRD receives funding for review of its evacuation routes