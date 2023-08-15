Ashcroft shatters old heat record on Aug. 14

Lytton and Lillooet both saw temperatures above 40 C on hottest day of the year in Canada

A heat wave that settled over much of B.C. starting on the weekend of Aug. 12 saw temperature records broken in 14 communities, including Ashcroft, while Lytton and Lillooet recorded the first temperatures of more than 40 C seen anywhere in Canada this year.

Officials had warned of the heat wave, while assuring people that it would not reach the extremes of the 2021 heat dome deemed responsible for the deaths of 619 people.

However, many communities set up cooling stations, and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District reminded residents that all of its libraries are air-conditioned and are safe places to beat the heat.

On Monday, Aug. 14 Lytton recorded the highest temperature seen in Canada this year, with the thermometer hitting 41.4 C. Lillooet also broke the 40 degree barrier, recording a high of 40.7 C.

In Ashcroft, the temperature reached 39.2 C, eclipsing the old record of 37 C set in 1981. Records have been kept in the area since 1944.

The record-breaking heat was not confined to the Southern Interior. Revelstoke, Trail, Port Alberni, and Pitt Meadows were among the 11 other places in B.C. that set new temperature records on Aug. 14.

The heat wave comes as B.C. battles 368 active wildfires (as of Aug. 15) and continues to grapple with drought conditions in most of the province. Last week, Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma asked British Columbians to do their part in conserving water.

“Every drop counts,” she said, pointing out that more than 80 per cent of the province’s 34 water basins are currently experiencing either the worst or second-worst drought rating.

Ma described the drought conditions as “concerning” and “unprecedented.”

“Let me be very candid with you,” she said. “This level of extreme drought has never been seen in this province before.”



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AshcroftB.C. Drought