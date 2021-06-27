Ashcroft shatters old record for highest official temperature ever

According to Environment Canada it hit 43.8°C at 5 p.m. on June 27, eclipsing old mark of 41.7°C

It’s official: Ashcroft has shattered its previous all-time high temperature of 41.7°C, set in 2014. (Photo credit: Environment Canada)

It’s one for the history books: Ashcroft has officially recorded its hottest day ever.

As of 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, Environment Canada reported that the temperature at its Ashcroft weather station was a toasty 43.8°C (110.8°F). That shatters the previous all-time high official Ashcroft temperature of 41.7°C, recorded on July 15, 2014.

The hottest temperature ever officially recorded in Canada was at Yellow Grass and Midale, Saskatchewan on July 5, 1937, when the thermometer hit 45°C.

However, the record temperature set in Ashcroft on June 27 might not hold for long. Environment Canada is predicting that the mercury will soar to at least 45°C here on Tuesday, June 29.

Hot as it was on June 27, Ashcroft was not the hottest spot in the region. It was officially 44.8°C in Lytton, and 44.6°C in Lillooet. Kamloops was close behind Ashcroft at 43.6°C.

Due to the extreme heat, people should take precautions and avoid the worst of the sun and heat as much as possible. Know the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, and seek medical attention if needed. Seniors, young children, and those with underlying health conditions should take extra precautions, and if you have pets make sure they have a cool place to rest in and plenty of water.



