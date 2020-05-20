Ashcroft Terminal forms working group to discuss river access

News from Ashcroft council’s regular meeting

Ashcroft Terminal

The Ashcroft Terminal sent a letter to Ashcroft council to let them know they will be installing a gate on their property line on Evans Road to prevent access through an area referred to as the slough, which has been used by some residents to access the riverfront.

“Ashcroft Terminal will be an active construction site over the next 18 to 24 months and beyond,” stated the letter.

“We are carefully planning to manage the danger and risk involved on an active construction and industrial site and are taking every step we can to prevent the potential of someone being hit by a train, hurt by heavy equipment, or injuring themselves by tripping or falling. Unfortunately, we have already experienced a grave accident by a trespasser on the slough.”

The letter also noted that CN Rail and the Ashcroft Terminal have been working to enforce no trespassing.

The Terminal asked to form a working group and noted they are prepared to financially support a suitable alternative to accessing the riverfront in an area other than the slough.

“We recognize that the installation of the gate may be an unwelcome change for people who have been accessing Ashcroft Terminal’s private riverfront property by trespassing through the industrial portion of our site. Unfortunately, there is no safe way for residents to access the slough through Ashcroft Terminal lands.”

Council voted to send Coun. Jonah Anstett as their representative at their regular meeting on May 11.

Skateboard park

The skateboard park, owned by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #113, has a new lease agreement with the Village of Ashcroft. In the past, the Village has leased the property for $1 a year. With most Legion members being elderly, the Legion asked that Public Works take on snow removal from the skateboard park to the Legion Property Line on 3rd Street as the lease fee.

Mayor Barbara Roden said it’s an excellent compromise, adding that she could see how they would struggle with snow removal.

Other items

The Five-Year Financial Plan bylaw received final approval by council, as did the tax rate bylaw that sees a zero per cent tax increase for the 2020 fiscal year, the Respectful Workplace Policy, and the Bullying and Harassment Policy.

Council also voted to take a request for a zoning change on 1479 Government Street from an Agriculture 1 to a Residential 1 zone to a public meeting. The change would allow for the future subdivision of small urban-sized lots with a minimum parcel size of 525 m2.

Additionally, council voted to have staff collaborate with regional neighbours and to submit an application for Northern Development Initiative Trust funding from the Regional Business Liaison Program.

The protocol agreement between the Ashcroft Indian Band and the Village of Ashcroft, which is intended to bring the two communities’ leadership closer together and establish ongoing communication, and which was created following a Community-to-Community forum held in March, was approved as well.

The Village is tentatively looking at reopening the office on June 1 with precautions in place.

All minutes and agendas for Ashcroft council meetings can be found on the Village’s website at https://ashcroftbc.ca/. The next scheduled meeting of council is on Monday, May 25 at 7 p.m., preceded by a Committee of the Whole meeting at 6 p.m.


City Council

