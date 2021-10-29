Ashcroft thrived in 2020 despite ‘challenging year’

Accomplishments included completion of first full year of operation of the water treatment plant

Despite what leaders describe as a “challenging” year, the Village of Ashcroft had several highlights that mayor and council reflected upon this month upon the completion of the 2020 Annual Report.

“I’m continually impressed, when I think back, at how we were able to keep things open at our municipal facilities,” Mayor Barbara Roden said at the Oct.12 council meeting. “We were certainly uncommon, especially in small communities, being able to keep our museum open and our pool. I think that really contributed to the well-being of our community.”

Coun. Nadine Davenport, reflecting on the past few years in the village, said she was impressed to see how much council and staff achieved.

“I think it’s a testament to what kind of small town were are, and how much we can actually accomplish,” Davenport said.

Among those accomplishments highlighted in the 2020 report was the completion of the first full year of operation of the water treatment plant, a project that came in under budget by $800,000.

The report notes that the high silt conditions caused by the spring freshet in 2020 required the installation of sand separators at the intake side of the water treatment plant; the remaining grant funds were used facilitate the upgrade.

Another project completed in 2020 was the Curling Club ice plant replacement, which included a new roof support, roof, condenser, compressor, brine pimp and chiller with electrical upgrades.

The Ashcroft Museum, which was able to remain open despite COVID-19 limiting hours and attendance – recorded 537 visitors in the summer of 2020.

And a commercial filming project that took place in the Village – of an episode of The Twilight Zone – resulted a $5,000 donation from the production company to go towards shade structures at the pool.

Following the review of the 2020 Annual Report Oct. 12, council voted unanimously to adopt the report at this week’s meeting.

Ashcroft