Ashcroft’s lift station #1 is currently being replaced, as part of ongoing work on the village’s sewage treatment plant and system. A proposed report will examine what other repairs and upgrades need to be carried out. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Ashcroft’s lift station #1 is currently being replaced, as part of ongoing work on the village’s sewage treatment plant and system. A proposed report will examine what other repairs and upgrades need to be carried out. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Ashcroft to go ahead with assessment of sewage treatment plant

Report will determine what upgrades and repairs are needed

The Village of Ashcroft’s sewage treatment plant will undergo a full assessment — including a cost and time estimate of potential upgrades — following council direction at its December meeting.

The village will enlist the services of consultants from Urban Systems — at a cost of approximately $34,000 — to determine what upgrades and repairs may be needed for the aging infrastructure.

“The plant was built in about 1975, and part of that plant was brought over from the original plant,” director of public works Brian Bennewith explained at the Dec. 13 council meeting. “Over the years we have done many upgrades, but there are areas that we have to take into consideration as to the quality of the tanks, the ventilation, and so on.”

One area noted in a proposal by Urban Systems is the ultraviolet disinfection system that was installed in the mid-2000s.

“While the system continues to perform well, manual maintenance is needed, and discussions with the supplier have indicated that retrofitting with an automatic cleaning system is not possible for a UV system of this age,” the proposal states.

Once the assessment is completed, a strategic plan will be developed to allow for budgeting, permitting, design, and implementation of capital upgrades.

Council voted unanimously to move forward with the assessment. Coun. Deb Tuohey also requested that council be taken on a tour of the treatment plant in the New Year, to get a better understanding of the assessment and needed upgrades.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft

Previous story
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case
Next story
Year in Review part three: Summer of wildfires results in hundreds of evacuation orders, alerts

Just Posted

The Tremont Creek wildfire near Ashcroft, July 2021. (Photo credit: Tyler Fitzpatrick)
Year in Review part three: Summer of wildfires results in hundreds of evacuation orders, alerts

An extreme cold weather warning continues for the Cariboo-Chilcotin, with a snowfall warning set to take effect Wednesday, Dec. 29. (Photo credit: Monica Lamb-Yorski/Williams Lake Tribune)
Mercury dips below -40C in Clinton as extreme cold weather continues

“Ashcroft Scouts Present Check To Ashcroft Cache Creek Arena Fund” (Dec. 23, 1971): “On Saturday, Dec. 12, the 1st Ashcroft Boy Scouts met at Purity Feed building. We then carried out the trees, donated by Mr. Winslow, from a shed and spread them around Mr. Lowe’s truck. The sales began at 10 a.m. Sales were rapid and by 12:30 we had $50 to take in to Mr. Gerhardt at Ted’s Meat Market. In the afternoon selling became frequent and when it was over at 3:30 p.m. the Boy Scouts had taken in $125. The money will now be turned over to the Arena Fund. By Jeff Holitzki.” (left to right back: Henry Koivisto, Kevin Lintott, Jim Lowen, Ken Buis. Bottom left to right: Don Pears, Bob Lowe, Jeff Holitzki, Roland Yarjau (Mark Swanson not included). (Photo credit: Journal archives)
In 1896, an outbreak of typhoid in Kamloops causes concern in Ashcroft

Students walk through a corridor at the relocated New Westminster Secondary School, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, October 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. schools to have a staggered re-start in January; essential workers’ kids return first