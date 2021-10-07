Ashcroft to hold public meetings to discuss burning bylaw

Marijke Stott of the Ashcroft yoga club presents the Village of Ashcroft with a cheque for $10,000 at the council meeting on Sept. 27, to be put toward the cost of recent improvements in the community hall, where the group meets twice a week. Drop-ins are welcome; contact Stott at (250) 453-0050 for more information. (from l) Coun. Nadine Davenport; Coun. Deb Tuohey; Mayor Barbara Roden; Marijke Stott; Coun. Jonah Anstett. (Photo credit: Jessica Clement)

Lytton support

The Village of Ashcroft will donate one dollar for every person residing in the town to Lytton, in support of their rebuilding efforts.

Council voted unanimously to make the contribution at their Sept. 27 meeting, following a challenge from the Regional District of Mount Waddington. That challenge to follow suit has been issued to all local governments throughout the province, following the wildfire that essentially destroyed the Village of Lytton on June 30.

“This is a time for solidarity and the rebuilding of community, lives and dreams,” a letter from the RDMW stated.

According to village staff, the donation to Lytton will be rounded up to $1,600.

Yoga donation

Marijke Stott of the Ashcroft yoga club contributed $10,000 to the village for upgrades to the community hall. The donation was made at the Sept. 27 council meeting, where Mayor Barbara Roden said the funds would be put towards the completion of repainting and new flooring inside the centre.

“Thank you so much for your generosity. We are all so glad to have you back in the community hall,” Roden said, noting the yoga group had been on a long hiatus due to COVID-19.

The club has previously contributed toward other upgrades at the hall, including purchasing the new doors which were installed about five years ago.

Fire input sought

Public engagement sessions will be held next week in the Village of Ashcroft to gather feedback about the backyard burning bylaw.

The meetings are set for Oct. 14 at 1 and 6 p.m. at the community hall. In-person attendance at the meetings will be capped at 50 people due to COVID-19 restrictions, and virtual attendance will also be offered.

The village is considering a bylaw that would allow regulated backyard campfires, with a permit, following a survey earlier this year that showed that 70 per cent of respondents would favour campfires being allowed.



