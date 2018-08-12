Ashcroft under Boil Water Notice due to high turbidity

Residents are asked to restrict water use to keep silt out of reservoirs.

A Boil Water Notice has been issued for the Village of Ashcroft, as of the morning of Sunday, August 12. The notice comes following a sharp spike in turbidity levels in the Thompson River as a result of recent mudslides throughout the region.

The turbidity level has gone from below 2 NTU to 170 NTU in the last 18 hours. A Boil Water Notice is issued when the turbidity level is higher than 5 NTU.

The Village took the step in conjunction with Interior Health as a precautionary measure for customers on the Village of Ashcroft water supply system.

The Thompson River has shown a sharp increase in turbidity, or cloudiness, of the water. The risk increases as turbidity levels rise, particularly for at-risk populations such as newborns, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

The notice means that all customers should be careful when ingesting the water. Owners of all public facilities must post boil water notices at all sinks or drinking fountains available to the public, or turn them off so they cannot be used.

As a precaution in times of poor water conditions, all water intended for any of the following uses should be boiled for one minute: drinking; washing fruits and vegetables; making beverages or ice; and brushing teeth.

Washing dishes in the water, taking showers or baths, or washing clothes in it does not pose a health risk.

Residents are also asked to limit excess water use, to prevent excess silt entering the reservoirs.

During a test of the membrane filtration system for the new Ashcroft water treatment plant, which took place during the 2017 freshet, water with a turbidity level of 70 NTU was found, after treatment, to register .014 NTU.

Interior Health has been consulted, and the public will be notified when conditions change.

For more information check the Village of Ashcroft website, call the Village office at (250) 453-9161, or call the Interior Health drinking water officer at (250) 851-7322.


editorial@accjournal.ca
