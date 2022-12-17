Ashcroft Hospital and Health site, (Journal files)

Ashcroft Urgent and Primary Care Centre closed on Dec. 18

Centre expected to reopen on Dec. 19

Ashcroft and area residents are advised of temporary changes to hours at the Ashcroft Urgent and Primary Care Centre (UPCC) due to limited nursing availability.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, services will not be available at the UPCC. Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital at 311 Columbia Street in Kamloops.

Interior Health expects to have the Ashcroft UPCC reopened on Monday, Dec. 19.

Anyone can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca, for free non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians, and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

The Ashcroft UPCC is normally open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.


