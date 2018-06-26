Ashcroft’s Harmony Bell will be a place of gathering and celebration

On Saturday, June 23, close to 250 people gathered at the Heritage Park in Ashcroft to see the unveiling of the Harmony Bell project and hear the Harmony Bell ring out for world peace.

The project—the brainchild of architectural glass architect Marina Papais and her husband Daniel Collett, who are responsible for many of the glass mosaic artworks throughout Ashcroft—celebrates the First Nations, Chinese, Japanese, and European settlers who founded Ashcroft and contributed to the growth of the community. The four mosaics depicting the different groups are housed within an attractive wooden structure at the south end of Ashcroft’s Heritage Park, which also contains the Harmony Bell, which can be rung by anyone visiting the structure.

Emcee Andrea Walker introduced each of the speakers, after noting that due to time constraints, a letter from Scott Fraser, the Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, would not be read out.

Diane Sandy of the Bonaparte Indian Band said a blessing and sang a welcome song, and was followed by ceremonial drumming from Skeetchestn students. Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart recalled going into the vibrant Chinese stores in the town, such as the one operated by Gerry Wong’s grandfather, and buying treats there. “All these cultures made our town, and this will be a place of gathering and celebration for the community. Thank you to these four groups for making our community what it is today.”

Ashcroft Indian Band chief Greg Blain thanked everyone present for coming to AIB territory, then added “It’s not just ours; it belongs to everybody. Many different communities built this town; we’ve just been here a little bit longer.”

Ashcroft mayor Jack Jeyes said that the town has always been known as an open and accepting community, and that the Harmony Bell project paid tribute to that. “We’ve been very proud of our heritage, with a diverse group of people working together for the benefit of all. And we’ve worked together on this piece, building harmony.”

Gail Madrigga, constituency coordinator for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Jati Sidhu, read out a letter from Sidhu, in which he gave congratulations from the Government of Canada for the completion of the Harmony Bell project.

“This mosaic demonstrates openness, positivity, diversity, and the bright future of Ashcroft. The bonds of reconciliation continue to be forged, and peace will spread here and beyond. I’m looking forward to ringing the Harmony Bell on my next visit.” Madrigga added that “This is a community that works together, and it’s so impressive.”

Bert Rutherford of the New Pathways to Gold Society—which provided major funding for the project—said that one of the society’s mandates was reconciliation, and that the project fit very well with that. “People worked together in a spirit of harmonious reconciliation. Thank you for allowing us to be partners in this project.”

Vivian Edwards of the Ashcroft and District Lions Club—another funding partner for the project—said that “We always accomplish more when we work together. So many people have made donations of time, labour, materials, and equipment. As a Lion and as a human being, I’m proud to be part of a project with such high ideals.”

The Right Reverend Barbara Andrews, the Anglican Bishop Suffragan of the newly named Territoy of the People—formerly the Anglican Parishes of the Central Interior—thanked the Creator of the land, and said that she was very proud to be there. “I’m glad I didn’t wear a shirt with more buttons, or I’d be losing them. Marina and Daniel: we’re so blessed to have you.

“We changed our name because of reconciliation, and were named by First Nations elders so that we could include all in our common path together. As we ring the Harmony Bell it will touch all our hearts, and we will find a way to walk together with all people. If we take the spirit of this moment with us we will create harmony throughout the world.”

Yoriko Susanj, executive director of the South Cariboo Elizabeth Fry Society, said that without the support of many people, the project would still just be an idea. The cherry blossom used in the Japanese mosaic represented “the fragility and beauty of human life. People were transplanted here after World War II. We see their faces, and the cherry blossom shows us renewal and future happiness. The Harmony Bell project is a symbol of our rural community’s strength and diversity. Ashcroft finds strength in diversity.”

Jim McComb, speaking on behalf of the Hare Krishna community at Saranagati in Venables Valley, expressed gratitude to those who had made the project possible. He noted the extensive involvement of Papais and Collett with the Venables community, and said “We love you. People make up a strong community, and we work together in a spirit of good will, love, and trust. This ceremony highlights that.”

Paché Denis of the Rotary Club of Ashcroft-Cache Creek—another funder (along with St. Alban’s Anglican Church and the Village of Ashcroft) of the Harmony Bell project—introduced Sherry Chamberlain, the Rotary Governor for District 5060, who said how honoured she was to be at the ceremony.

“We need symbols like this. The vision of [Papais and Collett] is beautiful, incredible, and immense. It celebrates both world harmony and life in Ashcroft, and what you have accomplished is forever.”

Collett said that “Some people may say that achieving world harmony is impossible. But the effort is important and worthwhile. Developing harmony takes work. It’s not easy, but this is a start: one day, one moment at a time. This will inspire people to keep harmony close to their hearts, and help to heal past hurts.”

Before the mosaics were revealed—each one by members of the community being honoured—Papais sang a song from Chief Dan George. “It’s a song for prosperity and health, for the seven generations before and after.”

After the mosaics were unveiled, attendees enjoyed refreshments provided by various community groups and businesses, and were invited to contribute to a time capsule that will be uncovered in 25 years.



The Harmony Bell mosaic celebrating local First Nations. Photo: Barbara Roden.