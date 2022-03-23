Ashcroft’s new community garden taking shape near Heritage Park

Garden should be ready to go in June, and beds can be reserved by contacting the village office

Ashcroft’s new community garden, beside the blue truck at the south end of the Heritage Park on Railway, will be opening this spring. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)

Notes from the Ashcroft council meeting on March 14.

Climate prioritized

The Village of Ashcroft has updated its asset management policy to better reflect its climate resilience work.

Council voted to approve an updated policy at last week’s meeting, which came as a requirement of a Federation of Canadian Municipalities grant. The new policy includes consideration of the effects of climate change — in particular wildfires and floods — and encourages implementation of “green building” initiatives to help reduce the village’s carbon footprint.

Mayor Barbara Roden noted the importance of including policies that address infrastructure and other assets that could be impacted by effects of climate change. “I think [the policy] reflects the importance of natural asset management, which is becoming more of a talking point, especially in light of last summer,” she said.

Community garden underway

The community garden currently underway in the Village of Ashcroft should be ready for operation by June, according to staff.

During a report to council regarding the village’s strategic priorities for the year, Chief Administrative Officer Daniela Dyck confirmed that progress is being made in developing the community garden near the Heritage Park, and said a gazebo and garden shed had recently been ordered.

A few inquiries have already been received by residents interested in a plot at the garden; staff at the village office have a form that residents can fill out if they are interested in applying for one.

Bursary policy updated

The Village of Ashcroft has officially updated its Grade 12 Graduation Policy that provides bursaries for students at Desert Sands Community School as they wrap up high school.

The new policy, which increased the amount of two bursaries offered by the village to $500 each from $250, was approved last year at a budget meeting, but officially updated by council last week.

The bursaries are awarded to one student based on academics and a second based on trade/vocational programs, and applicants are being asked to submit a 300-word essay to be reviewed by a village committee established by council.



