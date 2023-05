A southbound crash took place near Othello Road on Highway 5, outside of Hope, on Sunday afternoon.

According to multiple witnesses on social media, the crash involved at least one rider in a larger group of motorcycles that had been travelling southbound.

There is no update from Drive BC on the possible closure of the highway at this time (2:49 p.m.), and the highway cameras in the area are not transmitting images.

More to come.

