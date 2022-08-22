Police tape is shown in this Tuesday, May 2, 2107 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police tape is shown in this Tuesday, May 2, 2107 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

At least 40 people displaced by explosion and fire in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Assistant Fire Chief Pierre Morin says the cause of the explosion is not known

Dozens of people have been left without a home after an apparent explosion sparked a fire between two buildings in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Assistant Fire Chief Pierre Morin with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services says social services staff are trying to house at least 40 people from the single-room occupancy hotels.

Morin says the cause of the explosion is not known but it blew out a couple of windows before flames spread to the inside of the buildings.

He says there is significant fire and water damage to both hotels on Powell Street, which remains closed to traffic following the blaze, which is believed to have been sparked around 4 a.m.

Morin says one person suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The blaze occurred in the same neighbourhood where a street encampment has been ordered dismantled by the city’s fire chief due to fire and safety concerns, prompting widespread discussions about homelessness in the city.

RELATED: Fire tears through community church in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

RELATED: Threatening flyers distributed throughout Vancouver tent encampment: police

firePovertyVancouver

Previous story
Car crash at West Vancouver wedding leaves 2 dead, 2 with life-altering injuries
Next story
‘I don’t want to die’: Kelowna’s ‘tent city’ Mama calls for drug reform as 6 lives lost per day in B.C.

Just Posted

This is an image taken Sunday, Aug. 21 at a wildfire near Canoe Lake (C41588) (BC Wildfire Service photo )
Crews make good progress on lightning-caused fires in Cariboo Fire Centre

There are six new fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre Friday, Aug. 19. (BCWS map)
Lightning storm sparks new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

The famous Chicken Poop Bingo returns to the Lytton River Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27. (Photo credit: Journal files)
Lytton River Festival bouncing back with two days of celebration

The last Arts on the Fly festival was in 2019 and took place earlier in the summer. A September date will include a slightly different format but lots of great acts. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Horsefly’s Arts on the Fly 2022 lineup revealed