(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Atmospheric river bringing rain and snow to southern B.C.

Expect rain on the coast, and snow as system heads east

The latest in a series of weather events is predicted to lash parts of British Columbia.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for parts of the south coast and southern Interior.

The statements for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and the Sunshine Coast say rainfall amounts of 75 to 120 millimetres is on the way Saturday evening and will continue through to Monday.

This is the second so-called atmospheric river to sweep over B.C. in the last four weeks and it’s expected to arrive as snow in the Boundary region, East and West Columbia, Kootenay Lake and the West Kootenay.

Up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate before ending on Sunday morning in those regions.

The weather office says the freezing level will rise in areas expecting heavy rain and that combined with melting snow can result in high stream levels and flooding.

— The Canadian Press

RELATED: Coquihalla re-opens after multiple spun out vehicles, jacknifed semis close snowy highway

StormWeather

Previous story
B.C. partners with Lions football team to tackle racism in schools
Next story
Ottawa to allow return of Canadian who spent years in Syrian prison camps

Just Posted

Stabilization work is now complete at the Ten Mile Slide site on Highway 99 north of Lillooet. (Photo credit: Ministry of Transportation)
Stabilization work at Ten Mile Slide on Highway 99 now complete

A plan showing the proposed commercial cardlock in Cache Creek. The entrance would be from Highway 1 and Old Cariboo Highway (bottom left), and vehicles would exit left onto Old Cariboo Highway at top right and turn left back to the highway. (Photo credit: Otter Co-op)
Cache Creek approves development permit for commercial cardlock

Flu vaccines are being offered through local pharmacies this year, and are free to almost all British Columbians. (Photo credit: neelam279/Pixabay)
No Interior Health flu clinics planned for Ashcroft or Cache Creek

A map showing the area affected by the Motor Vehicle Closed Area restrictions put in place in the region of the Tremont Creek wildfire east of Ashcroft. (Photo credit: BC Wildfire Service)
Motor vehicle access restrictions in effect in wildfire areas