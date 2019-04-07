British Columbia’s attorney general is encouraging people to make a will, especially because most residents with dependent children do not have one. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Attorney General David Eby says parents with dependent kids should make will

Eby says that’s the reason the province has proclaimed the upcoming week as Make a Will Week

British Columbia’s attorney general is encouraging people to make a will, especially because most residents with dependent children do not have one.

David Eby says that’s the reason the province has proclaimed the upcoming week as Make a Will Week.

READ MORE: 90% of B.C. millennials don’t have a legal will: survey

He says in a release that people without a will would have their estate distributed according to the law, not necessarily how they would have wished.

Eby says important decisions such as who would raise children are part of a will, and not having that legal document may lead to potentially time-consuming and costly court action.

A will can be written using a kit, but Eby says a notary or lawyer may be required, depending on certain situations.

People whose circumstances have changed, including a marriage, birth of a child or purchase of a home, are also encouraged to update their wills.

The Canadian Press

