ATV Fun Run coming back to Loon Lake due to popular demand

The winners of the 2019 Loon Lake ATV Fun Run. The event is back this year by popular demand, and starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 21. (Photo credit: LLCRAS)

Flood warning

The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a flood warning for the Lower Thompson River, Cache Creek, the Bonaparte River, the Deadman River, and Criss Creek, to advise all properties that are on the banks of any of these watercourses to be aware of high streamflows.

With water levels rising quickly in many areas, members of the public are advised to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks, and avoid recreational activities such as fishing, boating, swimming, or hiking in or near high streamflow rivers and streams.

Cinco de Mayo dance postponed

The Ashcroft HUB’s kids’ Cinco de Mayo dance, which was scheduled for Friday, May 5, has been postponed. More details on a new date will be forthcoming.

Sewing studio

A sewing studio is now open in Spences Bridge every Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the blue hall by the old green church. Anyone interested in bringing along their current craft project (it doesn’t have to be sewing) is welcome to drop by; bring your own lunch.

Cache Creek market

The Cache Creek Market is scheduled to open for the season on Saturday, May 6, although this could change depending on the flooding situation and highway closures in Cache Creek. The market will take place every Saturday until October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the main intersection in Cache Creek, and will feature a wide variety of items for sale.

If you would like to be put on the vendors’ notification list or become a vendor, or would like more information, visit the Cache Creek Market Facebook page or email Wendy Coomber at wcoomber@telus.net.

The weekly market is operated by the volunteer-run, non-profit Cache Creek Beautification Society.

Savona clean-up

The Savona Community Association is holding a beach clean-up on Sunday, May 7 starting at 9 a.m. Residents are invited to come out and support the beach and park; hot dogs and water will be provided.

Spences Bridge Community Club

The next meeting of the Spences Bridge Community Club is scheduled to take place at Clemes Hall on Wednesday, May 10 starting at 7 p.m., and all are welcome to attend and see what events are coming up in the community.

Citizens of the Year

Tickets are now available for the Rotary Club of Ashcroft and Cache Creek’s Sweet and Savoury Social, where this year’s recipients of Citizen of the Year honours — Christine Walkem, Max Beckettt, Shirley Holowchuk, and Moira Kopanyas — will be recognized. The event will be at the Ashcroft HUB from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11.

Tickets are $25 each, and are available at the Ashcroft HUB, Interior Savings Credit Union (Ashcroft), and the Royal Bank (Cache Creek). Tickets are also available online at www.eventbrite.ca. Please purchase your tickets by May 8 so that catering numbers can be confirmed.

Loon Lake ATV Fun Run

Save the date! The Loon Lake ATV Fun Run is back by popular demand, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. Registration details are coming soon, but the organizers are currently seeking donations and/or prizes for the event.

For more information about sponsorship or donation, contact Terry Passley at (604) 230-2625 or email llcrasboardofdirectors@gmail.com.

Clinton Age-Friendly survey

As part of its Age-Friendly Assessment and Action Plan, the Village of Clinton has a survey that it is asking all residents to complete in order to help create short- and long-term goals for the community. Hard copies can be picked up at the village office, and it can also be completed online; go to https://bit.ly/3VoyTQu.

Highway closures near Hope

A major rock-scaling project has started along Highway 1 near Hunter Creek, about 10 kilometres west of Hope, which will protect travellers from potential rockfall. A wildfire in September 2022 consumed vegetation along the bluff that helped bind rocks together, creating an increased risk of rockfall. This work will mitigate that risk.

Rock-scaling work began on April 17, and it is estimated that it will take about six weeks. The work requires multiple daily short closures of the Trans-Canada Highway in both directions near near Exit 160 at Hunter Creek Road. Drivers can expect 10 closures of 20 minutes a day, Monday to Saturday. There will be no work on Sundays.

The full highway closures will happen on the hour beginning at 8 a.m., with the last closure at 6 p.m. On Friday afternoons, the last closure will be at 2 p.m. Over the Victoria Day long weekend, there will be no closures from Friday, May 19 through Monday, May 22.

The closures will result in delays for travellers of 20-35 minutes to allow the safe removal of debris. Longer delays are possible for unexpected issues. A detour is available via Highway 7.

Drivers are asked to obey the direction of all traffic control personnel and construction zone speed limits. For highway updates, visit www.drivebc.ca.



