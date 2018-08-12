UPDATED: Mudslides still affecting Highways 97, 99 and 1 on Aug. 12, according to Drive BC

One of the mudslides seen earlier in the month on Highway 97. Drive BC photo.

UPDATE 2:15 p.m. August 12: Highway 97 has reopened at Clinton to single-lane, alternating traffic, and northbound at Cache Creek to single-lane, alternating traffic. Drivers should expect delays and drive with caution.

— —

UPDATE 1:45 p.m. August 12: Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Cache Creek has reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic.

— —

UPDATE 1 p.m. August 12: Mudslides continue to affect travellers in the B.C. Interior, with Highway 1 now closed in both directions between Spences Bridge and Cache Creek. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Highway 1 15km east of Cache Creek has now reopened to single-lane alternating traffic. Drivers are advised to watch for mud and debris, and motorcycle travel is not recommended.

Highway 97 remains closed northbound from Cache Creek, and in both directions at Clinton.

Highway 99 remains closed in both directions at Hat Creek Corner.

— —

There are multiple mudslides impacting various highways in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (Highways 1, 97 and 99), according to Drive BC.

The slides are the result of a severe weather system moving through the area.

UPDATE (Aug. 12 at 1 p.m.): A mudslide 23 km west of Savona has reduced Highway 1 to single lane alternating traffic. Drive BC is advising drivers to be aware of mud and debris. Motorcycle travle is not recommended.

Highway 1 is also closed in both directions from Spences Bridge to Cache Creek because of a mudslide. No detour is currently available.

CORRECTION – CLOSED – #BCHwy1 is closed from Spences Bridge to Cache Creek due to mudslide. Assessment in progress. No detour available. Next update 1:30 PM.https://t.co/ZTLCJzwLEL — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 12, 2018

Original story (Aug. 12 at 11:12 a.m.): Multiple mudslides continue to affect major highway arteries in the B.C. interior.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions at Clinton because of a mudslide. The situation is currently being assessed, according to Drive BC.

Drivers are directed to use Highways 5 and 24 as a detour.

UPDATE – #BCHwy97 is CLOSED in both directions at #ClintonBC because of a Mud slide. Assessment in progress. Detour via #BCHwy5 and #BCHwy24. Next update 12 PM.https://t.co/MSGUUbRqMW — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 12, 2018

Highway 97 northbound is also closed at the junction with Highway 1 at Cache Creek because of a mudslide. The situation is currently being assessed, according to Drive BC.

Drivers are directed to use Highway 97C as a detour.

UPDATE – #BCHwy97 is CLOSED northbound at the Junction with #BCHwy1 because of a Mud slide. Assessment in progress. Detour via #BCHwy97C. Next update 12 PM.https://t.co/d0Niaki0Oh — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 12, 2018

Highway 99 is closed in both directions at Hat Creek Corner because of a mudslide. The situation is currently being assessed, according to Drive BC.

No detour is currently available.

UPDATE – #BCHwy99 is CLOSED in both directions at Hat Creek Corner because of a Mud slide. Assessment in progress, no detour available. Next update 12 PM.https://t.co/WCJhnwlgyk — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 12, 2018

Highway 1 is closed in both directions, 23 km west of Savona because of a mudslide.

Drivers are directed to use Highway 5 north as an alternate route. Workers are currently removing debris and Drive BC estimates it will reopen to single-lane alternating traffic by noon.

UPDATE – CLOSED – #BCHwy1 23 km west of Savona due to mudslide. Alternate route via #BCHwy5 north. Debris removal in process, estimated time of opening to single lane alternating traffic is 12:00 PM. Next update 9:30 AM. https://t.co/cbbw7Nkvdz — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 12, 2018

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.