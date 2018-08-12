One of the mudslides seen earlier in the month on Highway 97. Drive BC photo.

UPDATED: Mudslides still affecting Highways 97, 99 and 1 on Aug. 12, according to Drive BC

Assessments and debris removal continue

UPDATE 2:15 p.m. August 12: Highway 97 has reopened at Clinton to single-lane, alternating traffic, and northbound at Cache Creek to single-lane, alternating traffic. Drivers should expect delays and drive with caution.

— —

UPDATE 1:45 p.m. August 12: Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Cache Creek has reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic.

— —

UPDATE 1 p.m. August 12: Mudslides continue to affect travellers in the B.C. Interior, with Highway 1 now closed in both directions between Spences Bridge and Cache Creek. There is no estimated time of reopening.

Highway 1 15km east of Cache Creek has now reopened to single-lane alternating traffic. Drivers are advised to watch for mud and debris, and motorcycle travel is not recommended.

Highway 97 remains closed northbound from Cache Creek, and in both directions at Clinton.

Highway 99 remains closed in both directions at Hat Creek Corner.

— —

There are multiple mudslides impacting various highways in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (Highways 1, 97 and 99), according to Drive BC.

The slides are the result of a severe weather system moving through the area.

UPDATE (Aug. 12 at 1 p.m.): A mudslide 23 km west of Savona has reduced Highway 1 to single lane alternating traffic. Drive BC is advising drivers to be aware of mud and debris. Motorcycle travle is not recommended.

Highway 1 is also closed in both directions from Spences Bridge to Cache Creek because of a mudslide. No detour is currently available.

Original story (Aug. 12 at 11:12 a.m.): Multiple mudslides continue to affect major highway arteries in the B.C. interior.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions at Clinton because of a mudslide. The situation is currently being assessed, according to Drive BC.

Drivers are directed to use Highways 5 and 24 as a detour.

Highway 97 northbound is also closed at the junction with Highway 1 at Cache Creek because of a mudslide. The situation is currently being assessed, according to Drive BC.

Drivers are directed to use Highway 97C as a detour.

Highway 99 is closed in both directions at Hat Creek Corner because of a mudslide. The situation is currently being assessed, according to Drive BC.

No detour is currently available.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions, 23 km west of Savona because of a mudslide.

Drivers are directed to use Highway 5 north as an alternate route. Workers are currently removing debris and Drive BC estimates it will reopen to single-lane alternating traffic by noon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Previous story
UPDATED: 84 active wildfires and 9 wildfires-of-note in Cariboo Fire Centre Aug. 12

Just Posted

TNRD downgraded evacuation order for the area east of 70 Mile House to an alert

Residents in affected areas are to remain prepared in case of another order

UPDATED: 84 active wildfires and 9 wildfires-of-note in Cariboo Fire Centre Aug. 12

The latest update on wildfires, evacuation alerts and orders within the Cariboo Fire Centre

UPDATED: Mudslides still affecting Highways 97, 99 and 1 on Aug. 12, according to Drive BC

Assessments and debris removal continue

Highways 1 and 97 now reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic; Highway 99 remains closed

Mudslides have once again hampered traffic in the region following heavy rains.

Ashcroft under Boil Water Notice due to high turbidity

Residents are asked to restrict water use to keep silt out of reservoirs.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Federal e-safety czar proposed to fight plague of online child exploitation

Findings come two years after a federally commissioned study found ”serious gaps” in efforts

Peer support workers on front lines of the OD crisis need support too: Experts

Drug users are more likely to trust peer support workers because they have shared experience

‘She was just lovely:’ Slain Fredericton police officer loved giving back

Matthew Vincent Raymond will appear in court on Aug. 27 to face four counts of first-degree murder

B.C. VIEWS: Canadian cities begin to declare themselves city-states

Local politicians meddle in immigration, environment issues

Orca’s ‘tour of grief’ over after carrying dead calf around for nearly 3 weeks

J35’s calf was born and died on July 24, and she towed it around for more than 1,500 kilometres

Teenage shooting victim attends sold-out Danforth benefit concert

Samantha Price was eating ice cream with 18-year-old Reese Fallon when a gunman opened fire

Canada crushes Sweden to win Hlinka Gretzky Cup under-18 tournament

Russia defeated the U.S. 5-4 in the bronze-medal match

Authorities probe how airline employee could steal plane

Man did loops with plane he stole from Sea-Tac International Airport before crashing it

Most Read