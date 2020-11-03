Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks at a news conference at Fraser Health office, where new gathering restrictions have been imposed, Oct. 29, 2020. (B.C. government/Facebook)

B.C. adds another 299 cases of COVID-19, three deaths

Active cases now more than 3,000, 92 in hospital

B.C. has recorded another 299 cases of COVID-19, continuing a high rate of infection particularly in the Fraser Health region, as of Nov. 3.

The latest test results confirmed by public health officials bring the total number of active cases to 3,017, with another 6,888 people who are under public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases. Another 12,430 people have recovered since the coronvirus pandemic began.

Of the new cases, 186 are in Fraser Health, 95 in the Vancouver Coastal region, five in Island Health, 11 in Interior Health and three in Northern Health.

There has been a new community outbreak declared at Capella Dance Academy in Chilliwack, and an additional health care outbreak at Belvedere Care Centre in Coquitlam.

RELATED: 26 cases traced to Chilliwack dance studio

RELATED: Senior homes too strict with essential visitors

“Today, much of the recent transmission is connected to social gatherings. That is why it is so important to keep our groups small,” Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement. “This is particularly important in the Fraser Health region where public health teams are asking everyone to avoid all social gatherings in your home right now – even those that are within the restrictions of the provincial health officer order.”

B.C. set daily case records with 1,120 new COVID-19 cases over the Halloween weekend. There were 352 new cases from Friday to Saturday, a new single-day case record of 389 from Saturday to Sunday and 379 more from Sunday to Monday, Nov. 2. Fraser Health continued to get the majority of infections, making up 830 (74 per cent) of the weekend’s cases. There were a further 234 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 36 in Interior Health, 10 in Northern Health and nine on Vancouver Island.

Most Read