Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says all British Columbians can “likely” get a COVID-19 boosters in the fall as part of a campaign that might become an annual ritual like the a flu-vaccination campaign.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says all British Columbians can “likely” get a COVID-19 boosters in the fall as part of a campaign that might become an annual ritual like the a flu-vaccination campaign.

B.C. announces spring COVID-19 boosters to be available soon

Henry also added that a fall booster will likely be available for all British Columbians

British Columbians with the highest risk of severe illness can start getting COVID-19 boosters next month, provincial health officials announced Friday (March 10).

The boosters will be available to non-Indigenous individuals aged 80 years and old and Indigenous individuals aged 70 and older, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a news conference with Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“We also be focusing on seniors in long-term care.”

Non-Indigenous individuals aged 60 years and older and Indigenous individuals aged 50 years and older who have not yet had COVID-19 can also consider getting boosted, Henry said.

“For everybody who is recommended in this spring booster program, the dose should be at six months or more after you have had either your previous infection or your last dose,” she said. “So that means for the most part, we are going to be starting in April.”

Henry said everyone else won’t receive much additional protection from a booster, but anybody interested can contact health care providers.

While global immunity is high and the virus is less severe, Henry nonetheless warned against complacency.

“We are not at the end of the pandemic yet,” she said. “We are still emerging from that.”

RELATED: B.C. ends mandatory vaxx policy for public service staff with exception of health-care workers

COVID-19 is circulating at a relatively high level and the virus is still changing, she said. “We will be in a very similar situation (in the fall),” she said.

“This virus is going to be with us for the foreseeable future.”

Henry also predicted more COVID-19 variants circulating in the future, leading to a likely notion that annual boosters will be the part of the future seasonal vaccination regimen.

Such an annual campaign would be available and broadly recommended to all, while still focused on more vulnerable populations, she said.

Or more optimistically, a pan-COVID vaccine might be available in the future.

“May be, we will only need to have a dose that will last us for longer than five or 10 years even,” she said. “That part is speculation.”

Friday’s booster announcement was just hours after the provincial government had lifted the vaccine mandate for all public service employees minus health care workers.

Henry said the vaccination mandate for health care workers remains in place because health care facilities have the highest risk for workers, patients and residents in care, adding that she doesn’t expect that to change.

“I don’t expect it to change either,” Dix added.

British Columbians can “likely” get a COVID-19 boosters in the fall as part of a campaign that might become an annual ritual like the a flu-vaccination campaign.

The world is nearing the three-year anniversary of the then-novel coronavirus touching down, sparking global lock downs and months of social restrictions in efforts to minimize spread.

@wolfgangdepner
wolfgang.depner@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Provincial Government

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Three killed in Vernon, B.C. house fire
Next story
VIDEO: Police look for suspect behind string of purse thefts in Vancouver

Just Posted

Cache Creek will be receiving $958,000 from the province for infrastructure projects, such as work on the water system, as part of a one-time $1 billion grant to all 188 of B.C.’s local governments and regional districts. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Local governments share $1 billion in infrastructure funding

Weighing five pounds, nine ounces, a baby boy was born in a minivan Feb. 28, en route to the hospital in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)
Cariboo woman delivers baby in minivan en route to hospital

Juno Award-winner George Leach will be performing at the opening night of the ‘7 Celebrations’ weekend in Cache Creek, March 24-26. (Photo credit: Facebook)
Weekend full of music at ‘7 Celebrations’ event in Cache Creek

Barnes Lake near Ashcroft, Jan. 2016. Photo credit: Journal archives
Interior Health, Avalanche Canada warning of high avalanche risk in B.C. Interior

Pop-up banner image