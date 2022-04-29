Poultry at a West Kootenay property have been infected by avian influenza. File photo

Poultry at a West Kootenay property have been infected by avian influenza. File photo

B.C. avian flu outbreak extends to West Kootenay

The virus has been discovered in a small flock

Poultry at a West Kootenay residence have been found to have domestic avian influenza, the latest case in B.C. as the contagious virus continues to spread.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has placed the property under quarantine while producers within 12 kilometres have been notified of the test results, according to a statement Friday by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

The ministry did not say where the residence is, except that it is within the Regional District of Central Kootenay. The regional district includes the Nelson, Castlegar and Creston areas.

The H5N1 strain had previously killed one bird in Vancouver in February and has spread in April with cases reported in Delta, Vancouver, Bowen Island, Lac la Hache, Vanderhoof and Kelowna and the North Okanagan.

The virus can infect food-producing birds such as chickens and turkeys as well as wild birds and pets.

READ MORE:

B.C. avian flu spreading debate about bird management

Avian influenza fact sheet put together for small-flock owners after detection in B.C.

Previous story
UPDATE: B.C. avian flu spreading debate about bird management
Next story
PHOTOS: Victoria firefighters pluck man from balcony in apartment building fire

Just Posted

Becky Adams has posted a song she wrote about the loss of homes in Lytton on YouTube. She was raised in the small community that was hit by fire on June 30, 2021, and has strong ties to the area still. (YouTube/Becky Adams)
VIDEO: Lytton-raised woman writes song for those who lost their town to devastating fire

Bingo to return to Ashcroft Legion

An artist’s rendering of the proposed new Eco-Depot serving Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and the surrounding area, which will open this August. (Photo credit: TNRD)
New hours coming for TNRD Eco-depots

‘Mayor Art MacLean Buys First Cookies’ (April 27, 1972): ‘Pictured are Mayor Art MacLean of Cache Creek buying Guides cookies from (left to right) Jamie Lynn McIntyre, Debbie Friesen, and Brenda Murrell. Rangers, Guides, and Brownies will be out selling cookies commencing Saturday, April 29 and all next week. Be sure and buy some.’ (Photo credit: <em>Journal</em> archives)
In 1972, vandalism causes major damage in Barnes Lake area