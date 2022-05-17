B.C. Library Association executive director Rina Hadziev speaks at the James Bay branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library, May 17, 2022. (B.C. government video)

B.C. Library Association executive director Rina Hadziev speaks at the James Bay branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library, May 17, 2022. (B.C. government video)

B.C. boosts public libraries with $8M COVID-19 recovery fund

Pandemic shows need for technology, building upgrades

Public space restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic led to a surge in digital materials from B.C. public libraries, and a need for “barrier-free community spaces and reliable internet access,” Municipal Affairs Minister Nathan Cullen said Tuesday.

Cullen announced a one-time grant of $8 million for B.C.’s 250 public library branches May 17, taken from the province’s pandemic assistance fund. Grants to each library branch are for projects such as 24-hour internet access, improved air circulation and expanded digital collections.

The funding will also allow expansion of summer reading clubs for children, B.C. Library Association executive director Rina Hadziev said at an announcement in the James Bay branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library.

The costs of the pandemic were unprecedented, including the provision of digital materials and support for students and employees who were abruptly forced into hybrid working and learning environments, said Andy MacKinnon, a councillor in Metchosin and member of the Greater Victoria Public Library board.

The $8 million grant is in addition to annual operating grants from the B.C. government to offset the cost of operations, which are based on a per-capita formula.

RELATED: BCGEU has deal to end Vancouver Island library strike

RELATED: Construction, labour costs delay new library construction

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
BC Ferries pads long weekend with 110 extra sailings as reservations sell out
Next story
Prince Charles offers remarks about reconciliation as Canadian tour begins

Just Posted

A helicopter carrying a water bucket flies past the Lytton Creek wildfire burning in the mountains near Lytton, B.C., on Sunday, August 15, 2021. A report on the wildfire that destroyed the British Columbia village of Lytton concludes the disaster couldn’t have been stopped, even with an area-wide emergency response.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Report into Lytton wildfire says more community fireproofing needed

Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater is one of several Interior Health care centres impacted by service reductions. (File photo)
Communities in Interior Health feeling effects of nursing shortage

A map shows the boundary (in red) of the restricted area around the Tremont Creek wildfire east of Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Ministry of Forests)
Backcountry roads in Thompson-Okanagan will remain closed after 2021 wildfires

Gerald Charlie and the Black Owl Blues is just one of several Indigenous groups that will play this Sunday in Boston Bar. (Hope Standard file photo)
Indigenous-focused concert in Boston Bar designed to lift spirits after Lytton fire